PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced a webinar for payments industry leaders looking to dynamic security codes for more secure e-commerce transactions. The webinar will outline the benefits of the technology and go in-depth on implementation considerations and impacts for industry stakeholders.



The webinar, “Dynamic Security Code Cards,” will be held March 23, 2021 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. To register, visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/dynamic-security-code-cards-webinar/.

Speakers for the webinar are: Jason Bohrer, Secure Technology Alliance; Francine Dubois, IDEMIA; Gerry Glindro, IDEMIA; Cyril Lalo, Ellipse; Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; Tom Rapkoch, Visa.

“Securing online transactions is top-of-mind for retailers, issuers, and everyone in-between,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Card-not-present fraud represents an outsized percentage of overall fraud, and dynamic security codes can help to combat online fraud by adding an extra layer of security. Speakers in this webinar will provide a comprehensive view of this technology as well as outline the benefits of implementation.”

Attendees of the webinar will come away with a better understanding of:

The prevalence of card-not-present fraud after the migration to EMV and the recent increase following the pandemic, including the impact on stakeholders

Dynamic security code card technology and how the cards work

Benefits of dynamic security code cards, including increased security, a familiar consumer experience and transparency to merchants

Advantages of dynamic security code cards for issuers, merchants, and consumers

Stakeholder implementation considerations



This webinar was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council. This cross-industry council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs, for consumers, merchants, issuers, acquirers, processors, payment networks, government regulators, mobile providers, industry suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

