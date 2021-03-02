ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces that its wholly owned hempSMART™ subsidiary has entered into a non-exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Fulfillment.com, an award-winning order fulfillment company serving high-volume national and global ecommerce brands.



Per the agreement, Fulfillment.com will provide best-in-class warehousing and logistics infrastructure needed for worldwide distribution of hempSMART’s premium cannabidiol (CBD) products. Fulfillment.com will initially target the United States, the UK and the Netherlands, where it has established customers and existing distribution channels for CBD products.

“Fulfillment.com is one of the fastest growing distribution and fulfillment specialist service providers, making it an ideal addition to our list of distribution partners,” stated Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA. “Along with providing exceptional customer service, Fulfillment.com has familiarity and experience in distributing CBD products outside of the U.S., which is perfectly in line with our corporate strategy.”

hempSMART’s organic, plant-based products help people manage anxiety, pain and insomnia without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component found in cannabis. These high-quality formulations will continue to be available online at www.hempSMART.com, and MCOA and Fulfillment.com will collaborate to build system integration that enhances hempSMART’s existing retail and ecommerce sales channels.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) is an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. The Company recently transitioned from research & development to a revenue-producing cannabis marketing company focused on sales & marketing of the Company’s line of proprietary botanical legal hemp-based CBD (cannabidiol) “hempSMART™” products.

hempSMART™ offers an extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The Company will direct the sale of its products to wholesalers, distributors, the medical community, online e-commerce consumer platforms, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company has also launched international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

