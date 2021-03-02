WARMINSTER, Pa., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference held virtually from March 9-10, 2021.



A webcast of the virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 am (EST) on March 9, 2021, and can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

