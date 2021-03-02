SAN MATEO, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that protect modern web apps at scale, today announced the Winter Release of the PerimeterX Platform. Available this month, the new release extends Digital Storefront Protection by enabling businesses to securely embrace online channels and grow revenue by safeguarding the entire user journey from home page to checkout. By protecting customer accounts against automated attacks, controlling bot traffic to product pages and protecting payment pages against carding and digital skimming attacks, the solution helps businesses reduce fraud, comply with regulations and increase customer loyalty.



“As digital business continues to accelerate and customer interactions occur predominantly online, the retail attack surface grows,” said Omri Iluz, CEO and co-founder of PerimeterX. “The Winter Release offers an increased ability to identify and block sophisticated automated attacks and client-side threats throughout the user’s digital journey. With new capabilities and integrations built on our cloud-native platform, retailers can better protect their customers and their revenue.”

Business Insights Dashboard

PerimeterX Bot Defender delivers rich executive-level insights on the business impact of bot management on e-commerce sites, and helps businesses benchmark their digital storefront against industry peers. Retailers can use the dashboard to clearly understand the business value of bot management and make better decisions for protecting their web and mobile apps.

Improved Attack Detection with Feedback APIs

Bot Defender Feedback APIs allow businesses to enrich the system with their own business data to continuously improve bot detection and protection. Combining feedback data from the PerimeterX Sensor and Enforcer along with customer data leads to better overall detection accuracy. Feedback APIs also improve operational efficiency by eliminating manual steps in the incident triage and feedback process.

Hype Sale Protection

Bot Defender now includes enhanced bot management control, scale and reporting that help retailers better ensure that real people — and not bots — get their products during hype sales. These capabilities help retailers preserve customer experience, streamline application performance and eliminate bot-driven disruptions during promotional and limited release sale events.

Human Challenge Native Mobile SDK

PerimeterX previously introduced Human Challenge , a human-friendly verification system that protects applications from CAPTCHA-solving bots. The Winter Release now includes Human Challenge as a native component that retailers can integrate into mobile apps. This lets businesses offer the same experience to users on mobile channels, reduces user friction and improves conversion by eliminating CAPTCHA-related abandonment.

Expanded E-commerce Integrations

Bot Defender expands protection for Salesforce Commerce Cloud Digital Storefronts to include Open Commerce API (OCAPI) endpoints, enabling retailers to deliver richer omnichannel experiences without compromise. PerimeterX Code Defender expands protection for Salesforce Commerce Cloud Digital Storefronts by adding automated content security policy management capabilities that enable quick mitigation of client-side threats. Bot Defender also expands protection for Adobe Magento storefronts using a quickstart Fastly integration.

Website Risk Analyzer

In addition to the new features and capabilities in the Winter Release, PerimeterX is also making available a Website Risk Analyzer, a free analysis tool that allows web application developers and information security teams to analyze website code for JavaScript vulnerabilities, PII sniffing and suspicious behavior that could expose their site to digital skimming and Magecart attacks. Website Risk Analyzer will be generally available in March 2021 on the Chrome Web Store.

