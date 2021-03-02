GREENVILLE, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, today announced its Advanced Primary Care model again achieved validation for cost savings from Validation Institute. Proactive MD remains the only primary care provider to have received this status. The unique model integrates patient advocacy as well as core principles of a patient-centered medical home.

An independent, objective, third-party organization focused on changing health care, Validation Institute confirmed the accuracy of claims made in “Economic Impact of High Engagement at Employer-Sponsored Primary Care Clinic,” finding that Proactive MD’s Advanced Primary Care model drove significant cost savings for engaged members. This validation comes on the heels of similar recognition from January 2020.

Our mission is to elevate the standard of primary care, and we will continue to raise the bar for ourselves and the industry through innovative value-based care that ensures our patients receive the very best” said John Collier, CEO and founder of Proactive MD. “We are grateful that Validation Institute recognizes our commitment to practicing compassionate, committed and comprehensive care and are proud to once again prove the financial benefits that result from our refusal to compromise care.”

“Economic Impact of High Engagement at Employer-Sponsored Primary Care Clinic” focuses on Proactive MD taking over operations of a primary care clinic previously run by another on-site primary care provider. Proactive MD’s approach to patient advocacy was new to the employer referenced in the study, and targeted patient advocate outreach resulted in high rates of engagement with the clinic. Proactive MD’s ability to engage more than 80% of the study population is significantly higher than estimated industry averages (between 25%-60%), allowing the care team to quickly impact the costs of members who utilized the clinic. The measurement period studied a 20-month baseline period and a 12-month measurement period, with the results accounting for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proactive MD provides high-quality health care to employer clients and patients through on-site wellness centers, which remained open combined with seamlessly integrated telemedicine for continuity of care during the pandemic. The company’s delivery model leverages the power of patient advocacy to offer guidance, help patients navigate the system, and provide the care and support patients need.

The leader in advanced primary care found that members engaged with the Proactive MD Health Center cost nearly $193 less per member per month (PMPM) than they had at the baseline, a 43.1% decrease in PMPM costs. Validation Institute confirmed the accuracy of Proactive MD’s findings, bestowing level 1 validation on the primary care provider.



“Our team views data as a tool that helps build honest, trusting partnerships with the people we serve,” said Joseph Wooster, senior data scientist and manager of Proactive MD’s decision intelligence team. “Personal relationships between patients and their providers are what made these cost savings possible in the first place, and by capturing these results — and having them independently validated — we hope to further enhance the trust our patients and clients place in us.”

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers advanced primary care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site patient advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

