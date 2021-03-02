NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announced that the Colombian Technical Quotas Group ("TQG") authorized Clever Leaves’ Colombian operations to manufacture up to approximately 59,000 kilograms of cannabis into dried flower derivatives. According to the International Narcotics Control Board’s publicly disclosed data, Clever Leaves’ total allocation represents 50% of Colombia’s total quota and approximately 18% of the world’s legal medical cannabis production quota for 2021.



The new 2021 production quota authorizes Clever Leaves to extract medical cannabis and the total quantity allocated to their company is forecasted to be sufficient towards meeting the aggregate international demand for Clever Leaves’ products. To date, Clever Leaves has successfully exported to more than 15 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Israel, Netherlands, New Zealand, Perú, Poland, Spain, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“We are extremely satisfied with the quota that we have been awarded for 2021 and would like to thank the Colombian government and all entities involved for their continued support. We are very proud of the positive economic impact that we have made in Colombia, and we greatly value the partnerships that we have created with local and global regulatory agencies, governments, and businesses which have fueled our ability to create quality medical cannabis products, and in turn, improve the lives of many patients around the world,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

Clever Leaves was granted EU GMP certification in July 2020, establishing Clever Leaves’ facilities in Colombia as the first and only cannabis operation to be granted EU GMP certification in Latin America and one of a select few in the world. The certification, which is generally required to import medical cannabis products into the European Union, allows Clever Leaves to produce APIs, semi-finished and finished products to be distributed through pharmaceutical channels. Additionally, in August 2020, Clever Leaves was granted a provisional license in Portugal from Infarmed, the Portuguese health authority, allowing the Company to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a provisional license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – that allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/

Forward Looking Statements

