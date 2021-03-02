Beckett’s “Low No Alcohol” Spirits and Cocktails, all at less than 0.3% ABV, are now available for wholesale orders throughout Alberta, Canada via Connect Logistics’ Liquor Connect platform.

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s “Low No alcohol” products have received a listing on Alberta’s Connect Logistics platform. Under contract with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Connect Logistics is the exclusive distributor of spirits, wine, coolers, imported beer and related products in the province.

As Alberta’s sole wholesaler for all beverage alcohol except domestic beer, Connect Logistics services over 2,000 licensed retail stores throughout the province, including major grocery chains, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, clubs and standalone liquor stores. Working with local representatives, the Company has had initial discussions with key accounts and is now positioned to complete deliveries.

Albertans can ask their favourite store, restaurant or delivery service to add Beckett’s to their line up by placing wholesale orders via the Liquor Connect system or via their local licensed liquor reseller.

Becketts Classics™ and Becketts ‘27™ products offers consumers premium, adult-style alternatives to sugary sodas and tonic waters, which have traditionally been the main non-alcoholic options at restaurants, bars and social functions.

Created by national brand spirit formulators, Beckett’s is a family of classic spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails with less than 0.3% ABV, infused with botanical terpenes and the distilled botanicals and natural flavour aromatics of traditional bar favourites. The ready-to-drink Becketts Classics™ are based on Lime Margarita, Paloma, Gin & Tonic and Moscow Mule. The 375 mL multi-serve Becketts ‘27™ products are based on coconut rum, amaretto and cinnamon whisky.

Crafted and enjoyed as ‘Low No Alcohol’ drinks, Beckett’s products are frequently used to create reduced-alcohol, lower calorie cocktails by adding small amounts of relevant spirits to any of the products. Favourite “half & half” recipes include adding a quarter or half ounce of tequila to Beckett’s Classics™ Margarita or gin to Becketts Classics™ Gin & Tonic. The “half & half” low-dose Amaretto Sour is made by mixing Becketts ‘27™ Almond Cask with bourbon whiskey and lemon juice.

“The privatized structure of Alberta’s liquor industry creates unique opportunities for the Company to work with a variety of retail chains and independents alike for efficient placement of our products throughout the province,” said Jeff Maser, Founder and CEO of the Company. “Our US products already enjoy an active following among local snowbirds, and our highly dedicated sales reps are working to help Alberta retailers offer their customers ‘sober curious’ options closer to home.”

In the United States, the Beckett’s Classics™ products are sold under the Beckett’s Tonics™ brand which, together with the Beckett’s ‘27™ family, are available at select BevMo!, Costco and Ralphs/Kroger stores in California, with local agents now contracted to add placements in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and neighboring states. The products are being integrated into the sets and story lines of NBCU’s USA Network’s top-rated reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” as well as the Chrisley family’s online properties. They can be ordered throughout the United States at www.drinkbecketts.com.

About Beckett’s Tonics and The Tinley Beverage Company

Beckett’s Tonics Canada, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY), offers the Becketts Classics™ and Becketts’27™ line of spirit-inspired, terpene-infused, ‘Low No Alcohol’ beverages. Beckett’s US branded products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, primarily in California. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com for recipes, product information and home delivery options. Cannabis-infused versions of these products are available in dispensaries throughout California, with expansion to Canada underway following launch of the non-infused versions in the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

