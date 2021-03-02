HUNTINGTON, W.Va., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Health Network (MHN) , a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health system with nearly 700 beds at two teaching hospitals, today announced its selection of Avaap , an Infor partner specializing in Healthcare solution delivery; The Chartis Group , a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm; and Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, to implement Infor CloudSuite ERP and advance MHN’s goal of being a world-class health system.



MHN has embarked on the partnership to drive digital transformation across its delivery system. The project links MHN’s Cerner EHR with Infor ERP for a single, integrated platform that will provide real-time data to support decision-making, quality patient care and affordability.

Infor ERP was selected over other platforms largely because of its healthcare-specific functionality, including TrueCost and Clinical Bridge™, and Infor’s ability to simplify cost accounting and cost analytics in the cloud. The Chartis Group, awarded three Best in KLAS Awards in 2021, was selected for its deep experience in leading complex projects, ERP programs, governance, and change management. The Chartis Group’s leadership will enable MHN to leverage leading practices and achieve its target ROI in an aggressive timeline. Renowned for its technical expertise with Infor, Avaap was selected to lead the technical implementation, which will connect MHN’s systems with its business strategy.

“The Infor ERP CloudSuite platform will help MHN bring together clinical, operational, financial, and resource planning data to more accurately quantify opportunity costs across our network, provide better visibility into the cost of care at the patient level, enable supply chain digitization, and facilitate mobile workforce management,” said Mountain Health Network Chief Information Officer Dennis Lee. “The three-way partnership, in alignment with our mission and vision, will help ensure our clinical and operating models are positioned for stability and growth in the future. The Chartis Group understands our unique business goals and the impact of COVID-19 and is positioned well to help us accelerate the pace in 2021 to meet our objectives. With more Infor cloud implementations than any other technology consulting firm, Avaap is equipped to deliver an efficient implementation and keep us on track in achieving a successful go-live.”

Healthcare organizations that achieve interoperability across clinical and operations systems (including supply chain, finance, and human capital management) are able to make real-time, data-based decisions and efficient, collaborative processes that position our health system for the new era of healthcare delivery. MHN anticipates going live on Infor CloudSuite ERP in the fall of 2021.

About Mountain Health Network

Mountain Health Network is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; HIMG, a 60-member multi-specialty physician group; and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 101 acute-bed hospital. Mountain Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of over one million children and adults in 23 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky through understanding, respecting and meeting their needs. To learn more, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. Infor empowers their 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, visit www.infor.com .

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com .

About Avaap