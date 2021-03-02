Paris, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A new report on the usage patterns of aP (acellular pertussis) based preschool vaccines in 88 countries, reveals that Sanofi's vaccine "Tetraxim” is the most administered preschool vaccine in the world with 34% of volume share.

Preschool booster vaccines are combination vaccines administered between the ages of 3 and 7 to protect children against two or more of the following diseases: diphtheria (D), tetanus (T), pertussis (aP) (Whooping cough), and poliomyelitis.

They are important as the immunity conferred by vaccination during infancy wanes over time, and children are at greater risk of infection once they start school.

Key results show that:

In 2019, the top 40 countries consumed 14.5 million doses of aP preschool booster vaccines which represents 97% of the global consumption. (Find the full list in the report)

which represents 97% of the global consumption. (Find the full list in the report) The top 40 countries are geographically diverse: USA (3.7m doses), Turkey (1.8m doses), France (1m doses), the UK and India each consuming more than 700 000 doses.

USA (3.7m doses), Turkey (1.8m doses), France (1m doses), the UK and India each consuming more than 700 000 doses. Overall, Europe accounts for 52% of the aP based preschool booster vaccine market.

Tetraxim is the only brand used in the national immunisation schedule in 13 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan and Turkey.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan and Turkey. In 2019, 4.8 million doses of Tetraxim were distributed for preschool children.

aP based preschool booster vaccine volume analysis by region, 2019







