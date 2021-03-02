Paris, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
A new report on the usage patterns of aP (acellular pertussis) based preschool vaccines in 88 countries, reveals that Sanofi's vaccine "Tetraxim” is the most administered preschool vaccine in the world with 34% of volume share.
Preschool booster vaccines are combination vaccines administered between the ages of 3 and 7 to protect children against two or more of the following diseases: diphtheria (D), tetanus (T), pertussis (aP) (Whooping cough), and poliomyelitis.
They are important as the immunity conferred by vaccination during infancy wanes over time, and children are at greater risk of infection once they start school.
Key results show that:
aP based preschool booster vaccine volume analysis by region, 2019
