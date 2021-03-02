TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is updating its shareholders regarding its strategic manufacturing investments. The company is in final phases of discussions with a few very-high-value strategic partners – Tier-1 and Tier-2 OEM manufacturing power houses in Canada – to expand its manufacturing into North American state-of-the-art facilities with 20,000 - 50,000 sq. ft. of operating space. These discussions involve logistics for the best & most effective ways to support the growth of Worksport.



One of the most important operational facets is ensuring scalability in Worksport’s manufacturing processes. The chosen factory will be able to support Worksport’s forthcoming rapid operational acceleration which is vital as the Company grows with an expanding and maturing footprint. “This also means that the Company will have more control over capital expenses, greatly reducing risks of overextending its financials during periods of intense demand as we forge ahead in major-player Automotive, Freight & Transport, Marine, and Rail ecosystems,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. And elaborating on the facility requirements, Mr. Rossi adds, “Worksport is only considering factory candidates that offer the highest quality infrastructure, conducive for hosting Company-specific systems so as to avoid risks of any major inadequacies.”

With its recent U.S.-based Private Label customer growth, these manufacturing investments are sure to help Worksport exceed those customer expectations relating to quality, efficacy, and reliability of work, all conducive to overall customer satisfaction.

It is also worth noting that as the Company finalizes plans to set the playing field for a powerful manufacturing presence in North America, their optimized Design-for-Manufacturing (DFM) processes will provide capabilities to utilize Just-in-Time (JIT) manufacturing methods for producing products and fulfilling orders on-demand, while also ensuring the highest level of quality assurance.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular, attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, et al. and consumer adventures & emergency/ disaster-recovery purposes, where portable energy is a necessity. The modular, redefining Worksport TerraVis™ tonneau cover system is being mindfully designed for the jobsite contractor and off-road, light-duty trucker - for work and play - to sustainably supply extra energy for those additional miles. Its allied TerraVis COR™ mobile energy storage system (ESS), expected to launch by end of 2021, will be another redefining product targeted for vacationers, second-home owners, and campers. Plans are also being constructed to address the dire adoption & scaling needs of the EV markets with grid micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in recharging to smaller form-factor EVs. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com .

