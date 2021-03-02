Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaphragm Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diaphragm pump market reached a value of US$ 5.62 Billion in 2020. A diaphragm pump is a positive displacement device that transfers fluid in and out of the pump chamber. It is primarily used for its suction lift properties. The pump operates using the varying pressure and flow rates, which are determined by the size of the chamber and the diaphragms. When the diaphragm expands, the pressure is lowered, which causes the fluid to rush in. On the other hand, the contraction of the diaphragm increases the pressure, causing the fluid to flow out. These pumps are highly versatile and can aid in transferring concrete, debris waste, food waste, stones, oil sludge, mud, clay and industrial fluids. They are also used for generating pressure for cleaning and spraying applications in aircraft and automobiles, as well as the pharmaceutical industry.
The steadily growing demand for oil and gas from the transportation, residential and industrial sectors represent as the key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of onshore and offshore exploration activities conducted to meet the growing fuel demand is also catalyzing the demand for diaphragm pumps. Additionally, significant investments in water treatment plants have enhanced the deployment of these pumps as they aid in removing toxic elements from highly viscous fluids, liquids and solids. They are also used for applications including refining, bulk transfer, waste processing, and wellhead injection.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of air-operated double diaphragm pumps that can pump liquids containing large solid particles, along with the utilization of digital technology that offer high precision, are also augmenting the growth of the market. Significant investments by the governments for improving the water infrastructure are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diaphragm pump market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2026.
