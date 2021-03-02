Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaphragm Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diaphragm pump market reached a value of US$ 5.62 Billion in 2020. A diaphragm pump is a positive displacement device that transfers fluid in and out of the pump chamber. It is primarily used for its suction lift properties. The pump operates using the varying pressure and flow rates, which are determined by the size of the chamber and the diaphragms. When the diaphragm expands, the pressure is lowered, which causes the fluid to rush in. On the other hand, the contraction of the diaphragm increases the pressure, causing the fluid to flow out. These pumps are highly versatile and can aid in transferring concrete, debris waste, food waste, stones, oil sludge, mud, clay and industrial fluids. They are also used for generating pressure for cleaning and spraying applications in aircraft and automobiles, as well as the pharmaceutical industry.



The steadily growing demand for oil and gas from the transportation, residential and industrial sectors represent as the key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of onshore and offshore exploration activities conducted to meet the growing fuel demand is also catalyzing the demand for diaphragm pumps. Additionally, significant investments in water treatment plants have enhanced the deployment of these pumps as they aid in removing toxic elements from highly viscous fluids, liquids and solids. They are also used for applications including refining, bulk transfer, waste processing, and wellhead injection.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of air-operated double diaphragm pumps that can pump liquids containing large solid particles, along with the utilization of digital technology that offer high precision, are also augmenting the growth of the market. Significant investments by the governments for improving the water infrastructure are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diaphragm pump market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global diaphragm pump market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, mechanism, operation, discharge pressure and distribution channel and end-use industry



Breakup by Mechanism:

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

Breakup by Operation:

Single Acting Diaphragm Pump

Double Acting Diaphragm Pump

Breakup by Discharge Pressure:

Up to 80 Bar

80 to 200 Bar

Above 200 Bar

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Graco Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd., LEWA GmbH, Seepex GmbH, SPX Flow Inc., Tapflo (Wuxi) Pumps Co., Ltd., Verder International B.V., Xylem Inc., Yamada Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global diaphragm pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diaphragm pump market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the discharge pressure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global diaphragm pump market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

