SALINAS, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: INDS converting to LOWL; OTCQX: INDXF to LOWLF effective March 5, 2021), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, announced revenue and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year (ended December 31, 2020). All figures stated are in US Dollars.



Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue generated for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, was $9.2 million; a decline of 15% from the fourth quarter last year. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $42.6 million; 15% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, was ($3.7 million) compared to ($13.2 million) in the fourth quarter last year; Adjusted EBITDA for the year-end December 31, 2020, was ($9.8 million) compared to ($36.0 million) in 2019. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information” below.

Operating expenses were $5.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, operating expenses were $20.6 million; a decline of 45% from 2019.

Gross margin (before net change in fair value of biological assets) of 8% compared to negative margin of 40% in the fourth quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, gross margin (before net change in fair value of biological assets) was 11% compared to negative margin of 23% in 2019. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information” below.

Operating loss before net change in fair value of biological assets of $4.8 million compared to operating loss of $14.0 million in Q4 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, operating loss before net change in fair value of biological assets was $16.1 million compared to an operating loss before net change in fair value of biological assets of $45.8 million in 2019. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information” below.



The declined revenue and operating results in the quarter are primarily the direct result of suppressed cultivation yields resulting from the wildfires and extreme temperatures in late summer, and the resultant plant stress that ensued.

“Despite the headwinds encountered last year, we have much to look ahead and our shift in strategy to acquire Lowell Herb Co and become Lowell Farms will position us for the future,” says Mark Ainsworth, Chief Executive Officer for Lowell Farms Inc. “Our team has shown tenacity and drive to get to where we are, and I know what we are capable of achieving when all cylinders are turned on and we are executing to the best of our capacities.

“The future is bright for Lowell Farms and I can’t wait to share more with you as we solidify our positioning within the California market.”

Operational Highlights and Ongoing Initiatives in 2021:

The Company’s focus and strategic planning of key initiatives continue to drive sustainable profitable growth, with top priorities on its cultivation facilities, improving operational efficiency, and refinement of biological assets.

Subsequent events to the fiscal third quarter December 31, 2020:

Indus Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Bruce Gates to Board of Directors; Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting October 22, 2020 – Press release here

Indus Holdings, Inc. Appoints Board Member Brian Shure as Chief Financial Officer, Steve Neil will remain at the Company in a senior capacity November 9, 2020 – Press release here

Indus Holdings, Inc. announces the acquisition of Lowell Herbs Co February 25, 2021 - Press release here



Cultivation Quality and Efficiency : As the Company continues to evaluate its cultivation processes, refine genetics, and enhance facilities and systems, the focus has been on improving the output. The Company successfully completed the electrical, mechanical, and environmental upgrades with final approval from the county in the quarter. The environmental upgrades will help mitigate implications experienced from the wildfires and extreme temperatures experienced in the summer. Lowell Farms is actively exploring tissue culture clones in order to expand and refine its strain selection. Portfolio of strains coming from the newly improved cultivation have consistently tested in the mid to high 20's for THC potency. Continued yield improvements are expected to be seen as the environmental control system has been installed and implemented. In Q4, Indus commissioned an automated flower packaging line which meant an immediate 61% reduction in flower packing headcount. When fully optimized, the reduction will generate two times the productivity from 50 lbs. per shift to 100 lbs. per shift.

: Owned Core Brands : Owned brands continue to gain market share by strategically expanding in a variety of categories in the fourth the quarter of 2020: Flavor was the number four Concentrate brand in Q4 2020 and single handedly made up 6% of all concentrate units sold during Q4 2020. Expanding portfolio of products: The Company is working on expanding existing brands into new categories while also growing its brand portfolio to engage with new consumers and create additional revenue streams. We launched 11 net new sku’s.

: Distribution Capabilities: In an effort to simplify and refocus the business on owned brands, the Company has continued to move away from the agency and distribution aspects of its business. In order to process the increased flower from its renovated cultivation, Indus has submitted for a cultivation and processing license application for warehouse facilities. Plans for construction of the post-harvest processing space are underway and have been submitted and approved by the City.





Q4 and Fiscal Year Financial Results Earnings Conference Call Details:

The conference call with management at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, can be accessed using the following dial-in information:

U.S. and Canadian Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13716552 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143565

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of the Lowell Farms website at https://ir.indusholdingco.com/ .

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS

Lowell Farms (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) is California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain; including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals, for licensed retailers statewide.

INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,751 $ 1,344 Accounts Receivable—net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,389 and $2,595 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,529 6,890 Inventory 13,613 9,376 Biological assets 11,288 1,716 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,023 2,729 Total current assets 60,205 22,055 Long-term investments 202 397 Property and equipment, net 49,243 42,972 Goodwill 357 357 Other intangibles, net 736 1,153 Other assets 274 2,274 Total assets $ 111,016 $ 69,208 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,137 $ 4,704 Accrued payroll and benefits 1,212 531 Notes payable, current portion 1,213 135 Lease obligation, current portion 2,301 2,325 Other current liabilities 8,860 4,356 Total current liabilities 15,723 12,051 Notes payable 303 371 Lease obligation 36,533 31,480 Convertible debentures 13,701 - Other long-term liabilities - 946 Total liabilities 66,260 44,848 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 125,540 96,160 Accumulated deficit (80,784 ) (71,800 ) Total stockholders' equity 44,756 24,360 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,016 $ 69,208







INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 42,618 $ 37,045 Cost of goods sold 38,085 45,641 Gross profit/(loss) before biological asset adjustments 4,533 (8,596 ) Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets (14,555 ) 638 Gross profit/(loss) 19,088 (9,234 ) Operating expenses General and administrative 11,762 25,814 Sales and marketing 5,169 8,029 Depreciation and amortization 3,671 3,322 Total operating expenses 20,602 37,165 Loss from operations (1,514 ) (46,399 ) Other income/(expense) Other income/(expense) 118 95 Loss on termination of investments, net (4,201 ) - Unrealized gain/(loss) on change in fair value of investment 168 (2,250 ) Gain/(Loss) on foreign currency - 159 Interest expense (3,331 ) (2,152 ) Total other income/(expense) (7,246 ) (4,148 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (8,760 ) (50,547 ) Provision for income taxes 224 205 Net loss $ (8,984 ) $ (50,752 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (1.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 33,940 31,379







INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (8,984 ) $ (50,752 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,912 3,914 Amortization of debt issuance costs 481 - Share-based compensation expense 2,200 3,385 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,195 2,346 Allowance for inventory obsolescence - 700 Loss on termination of investment 4,359 - Loss on sale of assets - 446 Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of investments (548 ) 1,713 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 966 (6,230 ) Inventory (4,237 ) 3,538 Biological assets (9,572 ) (1,140 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 325 (463 ) Other assets 18 (2,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,222 5,207 Other long-term liabilities (90 ) 13 Net cash used in operating activities (7,752 ) (39,323 ) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from asset sales 743 1,455 Net cash received from disposition of business interest 500 - Purchases of property and equipment (6,850 ) (9,991 ) Investment in corporate interests - (1,525 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,607 ) (10,061 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on lease obligations (2,951 ) (1,155 ) Payments on notes payable (4,267 ) (106 ) Proceeds from notes payable 3,800 76 Proceeds from lease financing 671 - Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of financing costs 15,281 - Proceeds from subordinate voting share offering 26,930 - Fees on subordinate voting share offering (1,909 ) - Proceeds from brokered private placement - 40,195 Fees on public brokered private placement - (1,919 ) Proceeds from exercise of options - 127 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 210 - Issuance of subordinate voting shares - 3,200 Net cash provided by financing activities 37,765 40,418 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,407 (8,966 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,344 10,310 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 25,751 $ 1,344 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 3,332 $ 2,147 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 262 $ 105 OTHER NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment not yet paid for $ 362 $ - Property and equipment acquired via capital lease $ 7,416 $ - Shares Issued in exchange for asset investment $ 179 $ - Issuance of warrants $ 1,620 $ 2,291 Shares issued to acquiree in connection with reverse takeover $ - $ 1,513 Issuance of supervoting shares $ (39 ) $ 40 Acquisition of private entities $ - $ 1,028 Shares issued in connection with convertible debenture conversion $ 75 $ - Stock options issued associated with an acquisition $ 116 $ -



The table below reconciles Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.



INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. (IFRS) $ (8,984 ) $ (50,752 ) Interest expense 3,331 2,152 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 224 205 Depreciation in cost of goods sold 241 592 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 3,671 3,322 Investment and currency losses (168 ) 2,091 Share-based compensation 2,200 3,385 Transaction and other special charges 4,201 2,341 Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets (14,555 ) 638 Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)(1) $ (9,840 ) $ (36,026 ) (1) Non-IFRS measure











