SALINAS, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: INDS converting to LOWL; OTCQX: INDXF to LOWLF effective March 5, 2021), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, announced revenue and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year (ended December 31, 2020). All figures stated are in US Dollars.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:
The declined revenue and operating results in the quarter are primarily the direct result of suppressed cultivation yields resulting from the wildfires and extreme temperatures in late summer, and the resultant plant stress that ensued.
“Despite the headwinds encountered last year, we have much to look ahead and our shift in strategy to acquire Lowell Herb Co and become Lowell Farms will position us for the future,” says Mark Ainsworth, Chief Executive Officer for Lowell Farms Inc. “Our team has shown tenacity and drive to get to where we are, and I know what we are capable of achieving when all cylinders are turned on and we are executing to the best of our capacities.
“The future is bright for Lowell Farms and I can’t wait to share more with you as we solidify our positioning within the California market.”
Operational Highlights and Ongoing Initiatives in 2021:
The Company’s focus and strategic planning of key initiatives continue to drive sustainable profitable growth, with top priorities on its cultivation facilities, improving operational efficiency, and refinement of biological assets.
Subsequent events to the fiscal third quarter December 31, 2020:
Q4 and Fiscal Year Financial Results Earnings Conference Call Details:
The conference call with management at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, can be accessed using the following dial-in information:
|U.S. and Canadian Toll Free:
|1-877-407-0789
|International:
|1-201-689-8562
|Conference ID:
|13716552
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143565
Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.
The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of the Lowell Farms website at https://ir.indusholdingco.com/.
ABOUT LOWELL FARMS
Lowell Farms (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) is California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain; including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals, for licensed retailers statewide.
Investor Relations Contact
Bill Mitoulas
416.479.9547
bill@indusholdingco.com
Media Contact
Renata Follmann
pr@indusholdingco.com
Company Contact
Mark Ainsworth
ir@indusholdingco.com
Forward-Looking Information and Statements and non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Indus’ beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Indus’ control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved.” The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives (including completion of renovations and increasing production capacity), and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Indus’ current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Indus and on assumptions Indus believes are reasonable.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Indus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; operating and development costs; competition; changes in legislation or regulations affecting Indus; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the available funds of Indus and the anticipated use of such funds; delay or inability to complete an acquisition; favorable production levels and outputs; the stability of pricing of cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis product; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for Indus’ operations; lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals; and risks and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Indus’ disclosure documents, such as Indus’ listing statement filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Indus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
This press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, specifically adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with IFRS financial measures.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Indus as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Indus expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.
|INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,751
|$
|1,344
|Accounts Receivable—net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,389 and $2,595 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|4,529
|6,890
|Inventory
|13,613
|9,376
|Biological assets
|11,288
|1,716
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,023
|2,729
|Total current assets
|60,205
|22,055
|Long-term investments
|202
|397
|Property and equipment, net
|49,243
|42,972
|Goodwill
|357
|357
|Other intangibles, net
|736
|1,153
|Other assets
|274
|2,274
|Total assets
|$
|111,016
|$
|69,208
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,137
|$
|4,704
|Accrued payroll and benefits
|1,212
|531
|Notes payable, current portion
|1,213
|135
|Lease obligation, current portion
|2,301
|2,325
|Other current liabilities
|8,860
|4,356
|Total current liabilities
|15,723
|12,051
|Notes payable
|303
|371
|Lease obligation
|36,533
|31,480
|Convertible debentures
|13,701
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|946
|Total liabilities
|66,260
|44,848
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Share capital
|125,540
|96,160
|Accumulated deficit
|(80,784
|)
|(71,800
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|44,756
|24,360
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|111,016
|$
|69,208
|INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|42,618
|$
|37,045
|Cost of goods sold
|38,085
|45,641
|Gross profit/(loss) before biological asset adjustments
|4,533
|(8,596
|)
|Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets
|(14,555
|)
|638
|Gross profit/(loss)
|19,088
|(9,234
|)
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|11,762
|25,814
|Sales and marketing
|5,169
|8,029
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,671
|3,322
|Total operating expenses
|20,602
|37,165
|Loss from operations
|(1,514
|)
|(46,399
|)
|Other income/(expense)
|Other income/(expense)
|118
|95
|Loss on termination of investments, net
|(4,201
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on change in fair value of investment
|168
|(2,250
|)
|Gain/(Loss) on foreign currency
|-
|159
|Interest expense
|(3,331
|)
|(2,152
|)
|Total other income/(expense)
|(7,246
|)
|(4,148
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(8,760
|)
|(50,547
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|224
|205
|Net loss
|$
|(8,984
|)
|$
|(50,752
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|33,940
|31,379
|INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES
|STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(8,984
|)
|$
|(50,752
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,912
|3,914
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|481
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,200
|3,385
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|1,195
|2,346
|Allowance for inventory obsolescence
|-
|700
|Loss on termination of investment
|4,359
|-
|Loss on sale of assets
|-
|446
|Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of investments
|(548
|)
|1,713
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|966
|(6,230
|)
|Inventory
|(4,237
|)
|3,538
|Biological assets
|(9,572
|)
|(1,140
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|325
|(463
|)
|Other assets
|18
|(2,000
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,222
|5,207
|Other long-term liabilities
|(90
|)
|13
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,752
|)
|(39,323
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from asset sales
|743
|1,455
|Net cash received from disposition of business interest
|500
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,850
|)
|(9,991
|)
|Investment in corporate interests
|-
|(1,525
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,607
|)
|(10,061
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Principal payments on lease obligations
|(2,951
|)
|(1,155
|)
|Payments on notes payable
|(4,267
|)
|(106
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|3,800
|76
|Proceeds from lease financing
|671
|-
|Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of financing costs
|15,281
|-
|Proceeds from subordinate voting share offering
|26,930
|-
|Fees on subordinate voting share offering
|(1,909
|)
|-
|Proceeds from brokered private placement
|-
|40,195
|Fees on public brokered private placement
|-
|(1,919
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|127
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|210
|-
|Issuance of subordinate voting shares
|-
|3,200
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|37,765
|40,418
|Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|24,407
|(8,966
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year
|1,344
|10,310
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
|$
|25,751
|$
|1,344
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|3,332
|$
|2,147
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|262
|$
|105
|OTHER NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment not yet paid for
|$
|362
|$
|-
|Property and equipment acquired via capital lease
|$
|7,416
|$
|-
|Shares Issued in exchange for asset investment
|$
|179
|$
|-
|Issuance of warrants
|$
|1,620
|$
|2,291
|Shares issued to acquiree in connection with reverse takeover
|$
|-
|$
|1,513
|Issuance of supervoting shares
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|40
|Acquisition of private entities
|$
|-
|$
|1,028
|Shares issued in connection with convertible debenture conversion
|$
|75
|$
|-
|Stock options issued associated with an acquisition
|$
|116
|$
|-
The table below reconciles Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.
|INDUS HOLDINGS, INC. AND AFFILIATES
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. (IFRS)
|$
|(8,984
|)
|$
|(50,752
|)
|Interest expense
|3,331
|2,152
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|224
|205
|Depreciation in cost of goods sold
|241
|592
|Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses
|3,671
|3,322
|Investment and currency losses
|(168
|)
|2,091
|Share-based compensation
|2,200
|3,385
|Transaction and other special charges
|4,201
|2,341
|Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets
|(14,555
|)
|638
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)(1)
|$
|(9,840
|)
|$
|(36,026
|)
|(1) Non-IFRS measure
Lowell Farms Inc.
Salinas, California, UNITED STATES
Lowell Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: