Our report on connected (smart) street light market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the operational benefits of connected (smart) street-lights and increasing deployment of connected (smart) streetlights. In addition, operational benefits of connected (smart) streetlights is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The connected (smart) street light market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The connected (smart) street light market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wired

• Wireless



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of highway expansion plans as one of the prime reasons driving the connected (smart) street light market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on connected (smart) street light market covers the following areas:

• Connected (smart) street light market sizing

• Connected (smart) street light market forecast

• Connected (smart) street light market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected (smart) street light market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Dimonoff Inc., EnGoPlanet Energy Solutions Inc., Intel Corp., Itron Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., and TVILIGHT Projects BV. Also, the connected (smart) street light market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

