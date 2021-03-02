New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027718/?utm_source=GNW

85 billion in 2020 to $178.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $223.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The air based defense equipment market consists of sales of air based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for air based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment. The air based defense equipment market is segmented into fighter aircrafts; military helicopters and military gliders and drones.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air based defense equipment market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020.North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global air based defense equipment market.



South America was the smallest region in the global air based defense equipment market.



Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are using 3D printing technology to develop light weight structural as well as nonstructural military aircraft parts. 3D printing technology can be used to build three dimensional objects using digital models by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing is used in the air-based equipment manufacturing to create military aircraft parts with complex geometries quickly at low cost. The technology creates three-dimensional models of aircraft parts using metals, plastics, polymers, ceramics and other derivatives. For instance, in 2019 the U.S. Air force installed 17 3D printing parts on its C-5 Super Galaxy transport jet. The installed parts included crew bunk areas of the plane, overhead panels, reading and emergency light covers, window reveals gasper panels and aluminum seal retention handles.



Uncertainty about government stabilities and policies affects the import of raw materials required for manufacturing aircraft parts, creating a negative impact on the air based defense equipment market.Uncertainties about government policies brought about by cancellation of trade agreements cause companies to decrease their import volumes to keep expenditures at the levels of previous years or to increase prices of finished products due to increased costs.



For instance, the withdrawal of the USA from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and the $250 billion tariffs on imported products from China by the US government to protect the US steel industry, has pushed up the costs for all defense as well as for commercial aircraft parts. Therefore, hindering the growth of the air based defense equipment market.



Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) is expected to drive innovation in air based defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins.



Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the growth of air based defense equipment market in historic period.

