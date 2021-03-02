Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Fluid Management System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Smiths Group PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fluid Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu25we

