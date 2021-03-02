WILMINGTON, Del., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a seasoned leader in youth development, and Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, are announcing a partnership to help young people and their families access career and college planning resources.



“Our vision at Boys & Girls Clubs is to provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We cannot continue this work alone. We are thrilled to have Navient as a new partner to help us expand our workforce programming and reach more youth. Their support will help us continue to close the equity gap for kids and teens across the nation.”

“Our Navient family of companies has a long tradition of active engagement in our communities, including supporting their local Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Navient CEO Jack Remondi. “I am very excited about this new national partnership and look forward to making a meaningful difference in our communities and working to advance equity for all young people.”

With Navient’s support, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will launch education and community-based service programs to support and guide young people, including youth in under-resourced communities, on their career journeys. Through the partnership, teens will have access to additional tools to develop a career plan based on their interests and informed by data. Youth considering careers that require college degrees will receive support and tools to help them develop a personalized college plan.

Navient research shows that young people who had clear career goals and caring mentors are much more likely to graduate from college. Research also shows that when young adults complete postsecondary education, they have distinctly stronger financial health, regardless of environmental factors that could have prohibited their success. Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Navient are partnering to further empower and enable young people who want to pursue higher education.

In Wilmington, Del., home of Navient’s headquarters, Navient has a long history of supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs. Navient offers its employees the opportunity to use up to four hours of paid time per month for volunteering.

“The Clubs’ vision – to assure success is within reach for every young person – aligns with our company’s mission, and we also share a commitment to inclusion and equity,” said Mike Smith, Navient’s chief human resources officer and a member of the board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. “We are pleased to support the Boys & Girls Clubs in their important work to build great futures for America’s young people.”

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

