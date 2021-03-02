SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction”) announced today that it is joining the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition (“ACPBC”). As a member of the ACPBC, AgJunction is joining other prominent companies across multiple industries who are committed to bridging the digital divide in America.



The ACPBC advocates for public and private sector investment to bring high-speed internet infrastructure to areas that lack access with the goal of connecting and lifting up all American communities through access to modern digital technology.

“AgJunction is committed to improving connectivity in rural areas across the U.S. AgJunction joined the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition to support our customers working and living in rural communities. Not only does internet connectivity unlock farm productivity gains by enabling advanced machine automation, but it is increasingly needed for healthcare, education, and other essential needs,” said M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction.

Currently, the ACPBC is made up of more than 140 businesses, trade associations, and academic institutions. Over the past year, the ACPBC has collaborated on several activities to advocate for the expansion of rural broadband access. On January 28, 2021, the ACPBC sent a letter to President Biden and congressional leadership urging them to “enact groundbreaking broadband connectivity legislation” as well as take “immediate steps to continue the advances we have made in telehealth.” Additionally, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many ACPBC organizations have established free, guest Wi-Fi access points outside their business locations in more than 2,800 communities across the country.

A study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center has found that “better adoption of online tools and digital services by businesses outside metropolitan areas could create 360,000 new full-time jobs in rural areas and add more than $140 billion to the U.S. economy over the next three years.”

The ACPBC continues to expand its membership and its advocacy work. Many ACPBC member organizations have taken steps individually to help close the digital divide through donating funds and equipment, and part of the group’s activity will be to identify new ways to work together to maximize the reach of these actions and fill needs that have not previously been met.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

About the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition

The American Connection Project Broadband Coalition (“ACPBC”) represents more than 140 companies and organizations who are working together to bring high-speed internet access to all U.S. households, with a focus on those in rural areas. The ACPBC understands that digital connectivity is not a luxury, but rather is a lifeline for education, health, modern food production, and economic growth. Drawing from their cross-sector expertise and experience in rural communities, the members are making private investments to bridge the digital divide while advocating at the state and federal levels for permanent solutions. More information can be found at americanconnectionproject.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

