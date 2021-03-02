Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

2 March 2021 at 3.30 p.m.

Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession

Aktia Bank Plc has today based on the decision made by the Board of Directors of the company transferred a total of 117,438 shares that have been in the company’s possession as a part of the company’s long-term incentive programme AktiaUna’s earning period 2019–2020.



104,454 shares have according to the terms of various incentive programmes been returned to the company and after the above-mentioned transfers and returns, a total number of 195,085 shares remain in the company’s possession.



The total number of shares in the company is 69,674,173 and it did not change due to the returns and transfers.

