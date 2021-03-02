PSYC to Contribute to First of Its Kind 24/7 Psychedelic Peer Support Hotline

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company will become a proud sponsor of Fireside Project (the “Project”), a psychedelic peer support line that will provide free and confidential 24/7 support by phone, text message, and live chat from volunteers to people in the midst of psychedelic experiences and in the process of integrating those experiences. The line will be staffed by volunteers with diverse backgrounds who have completed an intensive 36-hour training.

In addition to PSYC’s $10,000 contribution, the Company will also participate in the Project’s Psychedelic Speed Dial Campaign focused on inspiring a minimum of ten thousand people to save the Project’s peer support line number, 6-2FIRESIDE (623-473-7433), in their phones prior to the line’s official launch on April 14, 2021.

“We are truly honored to have this opportunity for Global Trac Solutions and Psychedelic Spotlight to sponsor what we believe will be a critical and essential resource for the growing community of psychedelic healing and exploration,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “We have to be willing to acknowledge that as more cities and states across the US begin to explore and adopt decriminalization measures for psychedelic substances, more people will seek support. We continue to see encouraging news surrounding the benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapy and have no doubt that Fireside Project will play a pivotal role in how we approach healing.”

Two weeks ago, California state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that would decriminalize substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, ketamine, DMT, and mescaline (source ). And last month, city councilors in Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts, voted in favor of its support to decriminalize psilocybin and most other psychedelics (source) .

“Safe use of substances and community are two key elements associated with today’s psychedelic movement,” said Flores. “And as an emerging leader in this space, we here at PSYC believe that our sponsorship in Fireside Project demonstrates our commitment to inspire positive change, safety, and progress for this movement. We hope our sponsorship commitment will inspire other leaders and companies within this space to provide their support to the Project.”

"Fireside Project is so grateful to have Global Trac Solutions and Psychedelic Spotlight as a sponsor and supporter of our Psychedelic Speed Dial campaign,” said Joshua White Founder and Executive Director of the Fireside Project. “Thanks to their support, more people will put our number in their phone now so it's there when they need it most."

To learn more about Fireside Project and how you can get involved, please visit their website: www.firesideproject.org

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

