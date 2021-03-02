Dallas, Texas, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), is ramping up production at both its La Coste, Texas and Iowa based shrimp production facilities.

After passing a successful inspection by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at its newly constructed Texas production facility, the Company continued the process of regular stocking of postlarvae (PL) shrimp with the next PLs arriving on March 3 for acclimation and stocking in four nursery tanks. When ready, the shrimp from the nursery tanks will gravity flow into adjacent growout tanks where they will stay until gravity flowing into the facility’s harvest tank.

This regular stocking will allow year-round weekly production. In addition, the Company has completed construction of the facility’s 40 shrimp growout tanks and support systems well in advance of transferring shrimp from the previously installed nursery tanks into the growout tanks.

NaturalShrimp Iowa includes three separate facilities located in the cities of Webster City, Blairsburg, and Buckeye. Each of these facilities contain the tanks and the necessary support systems for raising shrimp once the Company has replaced the existing filtration systems with NaturalShrimp patented filtration equipment. The Company has aggressively begun this conversion process and expects to begin stocking its first PLs in nursery tanks in Iowa on March 24.

Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ and look in the Gallery section at the bottom of any page to see ongoing photos of the shrimp and the facility.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Paul Knopick