IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on the 5G mmWave wireless market, today announced that telecom chip veteran David J. Aldrich has joined its board of directors.



Aldrich is currently chairman of the board, and previously CEO and executive chairman, of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an Irvine, Calif.-based supplier of high-performance mobile communications solutions. He previously was president and CEO of Alpha Industries and held senior management positions at Adams-Russell and M/A-COM.

“Dave adds tremendous depth to our board, joining a stellar team of experienced technology leaders who have been instrumental in building highly successful companies in the semiconductor and telecom industries,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “He brings to Mobix Labs a unique blend of technology, managerial and value-creating expertise that will help us deliver our high performance, Bulk CMOS-based beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors for the 5G mmWave market and beyond.”

Aldrich’s appointment follows recent company announcements that include the naming of former Microsemi Corporation CEO James J. Peterson as chairman of the board, and the closing of $10 million in new funding as part of an extended seed round.

“There is enormous opportunity in the 5G mmWave spectrum because of the overwhelming need for increased capacity and more bandwidth,” said Peterson. “Dave’s semiconductor and telecom experience brings a unique skill set to the Mobix board that will be extremely beneficial as the company markets its highly integrated, cost-effective technology across a wide range of global applications.”

“Mobix Labs is at an exciting inflection point in its growth and development, providing innovative solutions to the 5G mmWave wireless market,” Aldrich said. “The company has extraordinary potential as it addresses a vast, global marketplace, and I am honored to be part of the team.”

Aldrich received a bachelor's degree in political science from Providence College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Rhode Island. He is a past recipient of the Ernst & Young New England Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the semiconductor category and was named CEO of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, Bulk CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com.

