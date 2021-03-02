Brand calls for ending inequalities in Asia Pacific with a monthlong series of awareness-building events

BEIJING, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, has partnered with UNAIDS on Zero Discrimination Day, March 1, with a monthlong series of awareness-building events aiming to help end discrimination and inequality across societies in Asia-Pacific.

BlueCity brands such as Blued, LESDO, Finka, He Health and Danlan Public Interest, voiced their opposition to prejudice of all kinds, especially that based on sexual orientation and gender identity, using a combination of themed posters, interviews with experts, live broadcasts, and short videos.

“In Asia Pacific, we’ve seen that deep-rooted stigma and discrimination continue to block LGBTQ peoples’ rightful access to education, healthcare, jobs, and a better life. Only by societies uniting in their acceptance and understanding of humanity’s true diversity can we #EndInequalities,” read BlueCity’s message of support for the UNAIDS #EndInequalitiesAP social media campaign.

In the following weeks, BlueCity will also launch public service adverts, livestreams with experts, themed offline discussions and more in support of the UNAIDS campaign, which has become all the more urgent given the widening inequalities globally created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2014, UNAIDS has designated March 1st each year as the World’s “Zero Discrimination Day” to safeguard the rights and dignity of the world’s most vulnerable people, call on societies to reject outdated prejudices, and push for the end of AIDS by 2030. The initiative has now extended to address all discrimination-related issues including sexual orientation and gender identity.

Since its establishment, BlueCity has upheld the concept of diversity and tolerance, opposed all forms of discrimination, and continued to pay attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized communities. BlueCity CEO and Founder Baoli Ma was also recently recognized on INvolve’s ‘OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List’ for building a truly inclusive and forward-looking culture and working environment within the company.

The latest campaign follows BlueCity’s previous efforts to tackle problems facing the LGBTQ community and wider world, including a pledge in November 2020 to donate one million yuan (nearly 152,300 USD) to further carry out HIV-prevention education and control in the lead-up to World AIDS Day (December 1).

In June 2020, BlueCity also held its first-ever global online pride event #StayProud: A Virtual Pride Experience, inviting users around the world to unite and celebrate the diversity of the community. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center to support LGBTQ people experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity’s mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related and family planning consulting services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 58 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity’s portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

