AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2nd Annual Consumer, Industrial, and TMT Conference, taking place virtually on March 11th and 12th, 2021.



Resonant management will provide a business update and RF filter industry overview, focusing on how Resonant’s XBAR® RF filter technology is facilitating the transition to 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi.

Next-generation, ultra-fast wireless technologies like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Ultra-wideband will work together to unlock new applications that require high performing RF filters. As 5G and other new wireless technologies continue to develop and grow in importance, so will the ways RF filters are utilized in everyday life beyond texting, calling or streaming your favorite movie on a smartphone.

Soon RF filters will be sited into autonomous and electric vehicles that will help relay when your car is too close to an object, out of its traffic lane, or needs to stop. Speed is critical in these instances, in which a one-second delay in the communication link with an RF filter could cause a delayed stop of 100 feet in a vehicle traveling at approximately 70 mph. In addition, hospitals are beginning to rely on RF filters to eliminate disruptions in their hospital networks, helping minimize the risk for areas such as remote surgery via robotic medical equipment.

Put simply, RF filters provide protection for the wireless connectivity to sectors such as traffic, health, weather, and environmental monitoring, and allow wireless communication in the same way as computers and smartphones.

Resonant management will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, March 11th, and Friday, March 12th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Loop Capital Markets representative.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

