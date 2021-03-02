Tennis Industry Innovator Secures Commercial Association With Wilson, One Of The World’s Biggest Tennis Brands



Baltimore, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced today a new strategic brand collaboration. Slinger Bag, an innovative sports brand focused on game improvement equipment will collaborate on co-branded products and promotional initiatives with Wilson, one of the world’s biggest tennis brands and a major sponsor of top tennis talent including Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Slinger Bag launchers are a lightweight and portable training product that enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported, Slinger Bag further offers players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories.

Now widely recognised as the hottest new product in the global tennis market, Slinger Bag Launchers continue to receive widespread acclaim. In the United States - the world’s largest tennis market, orders for Slinger have reached over $2.6 million in the last quarter alone with around 9,000 launchers now in the market helping US players play tennis more often.

Under the new collaboration, Slinger will specially design Wilson-branded tennis ball launchers for use at many of Wilson’s Demo Events that take place annually across the Americas.

Further, the brands will design Wilson/Slinger-branded Triniti tennis balls, available for purchase on Slingerbag.com within a Launcher and ball product bundle. Consumers will further be able to purchase a Slinger Launcher through Wilson.com.

Triniti is the first tennis ball designed with sustainability at its core while maintaining the high-performance levels expected by amateur and professional tennis players around the world. Featuring a unique, Plastomer core, Triniti impressively extends fresh-ball feel with a durable STR felt for better feel on ball-contact. Combining its innovative ball technology and unique sustainable packaging, Triniti ushers in a new era for performance tennis balls both on and off the court.

“To be working so closely in collaboration with such a renowned tennis brand as Wilson, so soon after Slinger has been launched into the market is a great endorsement of the credibility and potential of our Slinger Bag product. Equally innovative, the Triniti tennis balls are the perfect match for the Slinger launcher in terms of their superior product performance and durability and importantly in regards to the enhanced environmental sustainability message delivered through both the Triniti ball itself and all of its packing being 100% recyclable” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “We are delighted to be in a strategic collaboration with Wilson Sporting Goods Co., and we are planning to aggressively pursue optimizing the synergies between both brands. This collaboration represents another important landmark in our brand journey.”

Slinger Bag has aggressively expanded its global footprint with a team of highly respected distribution partners across 37+ countries globally helping Slinger Bag to become the top selling ball launcher globally.

“Slinger Bag’s innovative products allow tennis players to get out and play, a mission we could not be more thrilled to collaborate on,” said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “Together with the Slinger Bag Launcher and our industry-first Triniti tennis balls, we hope to team up and drive more tennis play across the Americas and forge a path to a more sustainable tennis world.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO, Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

About Wilson Sporting Goods: Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance tennis and uses player insights to develop products that push tennis equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.