New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027721/?utm_source=GNW

The global defense support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to grow from $120.46 billion in 2020 to $122.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $143.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The defense support and auxiliary equipment market consists of sales of support and auxiliary equipment for defense by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture support and auxiliary equipment for defense including equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars and other equipment. The defense support and auxiliary equipment market is segmented into military radars; military satellites and other defense support and auxiliary equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global defense support and auxiliary equipment market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global defense support and auxiliary equipment market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global defense support and auxiliary equipment market.



Use of passive radars are gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across wide range of defense and civil applications and cost effectiveness.Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target.



Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate. Some of the examples of passive radar systems are Silent Sentry by Lockheed Martin, Celldar by Roke Manor Research Limited, and Homeland Alerter 100 by Thales Group.



Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) is expected to drive innovation in defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins.



Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the growth of the defense support and auxiliary equipment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001