Atlanta, GA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ) www.cbmjinc.com was reporting onsite during the ACU’s CPAC held in Orlando, Florida, this past weekend. The many speeches and panels offered by the conservative organization were topped off by a powerful delivery by a much-heralded President Donald J. Trump on Sunday afternoon.



CBMJ is set to become a major media presence bringing the nation the fact-based news Americans need and demand after certain ideologies and political views are being censored and regurgitated as propaganda. In addition to covering reactions and insights surrounding President Trump’s inspiring speech of which the former president was in his best form, CBMJ had a firsthand interaction with many notable top representatives.

CBMJ representatives attended a wide range of the event's speeches and panels which included conservative darling, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Jim Jordan (OH), Florida Governor DeSantis, Don Trump Jr., and many more. Panels included talks on foreign policy, national security, immigration, education and tuition reform, election integrity, big tech censorship, values-driven policy, and much more. Fox Nation presented a cornerstone spot on Broadcast Row along with CBMJ client Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center, and Real America’s Voice, where Dr. Gina Loudon hosted exclusive interviews with Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Ginger Lucky.

Brandon Vallorani, President, remarked: “Many connections were formed or developed, including a WY conservative poised to challenge for Liz Cheney’s seat, conservative powerhouse former NFL star Jack Brewer, and several interested potential clients. As CBMJ moves into the future, coverage of what happens in Washington and the nation will become a major focus of our reporters, commentators, and media personalities. Looking ahead, CBMJ is pursuing a strong presence at CPAC 2022, particularly with a Broadcast Row booth featuring The Schaftlein Report hosted by CBMJ Chairman, Mark Schaftlein."

Prior to the CPAC coverage CBMJ had already been experiencing a substantial increase in traffic and subscribers. In fact, in the past month since censorship and big businesses interference with freedom of speech, and the out casting of legitimate products from advertising based on political affiliation, CBMJ has seen a dramatic increase in business. As an example, their opt-in e-mail subscription subscribers have spiked from a steady 1.2 million to over 8 million and their monthly page views from 47 monetized political/news websites now exceed 10 million per month.

In Recent News: CBMJ also reported record monthly revenues were in excess of $250,000, that they completed crucial acquisitions of www.flagandcross.com , www.constitution.com , and recently Military Grade Coffee www.militarygradecoffee.com . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" https://schaftleinreport.com/ hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 5 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

