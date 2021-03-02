UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that an agreement has been signed with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. to develop an oncology product based on the NanoZolid® technology for an undisclosed indication.

“I am pleased that we have signed this exciting collaboration,” said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS. “LIDDS favorable and clinically validated results using the NanoZolid® platform with different types of pharmaceutical substances, forms a bedrock for new and innovative oncology products.”

The flexibility of the NanoZolid® technology offers a possibility to develop controlled and sustained release of many different drugs for local application in cancer tumors which improves its efficacy and provides fewer injections and less side effects for the patients.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above on March 2, 2021 at 14:50 CET.