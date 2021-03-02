JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ORANGEBURG, N.Y., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Lipid Association (NLA), the preeminent global authority on lipid disorders, and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC (Paradigm), a multiple award-winning medical education company, are proud to announce their collaborative partnership to design and implement How Low Do You Go? Novel Strategies to Address LDL-C Limbo, an 18-month blended learning, certified continuing education curriculum for clinicians, comprising live and online activities, to launch in May 2021.



“The NLA is an organization dedicated to the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and its comorbidities via risk factor management. Cardiovascular disease risk reduction with a focus on lipids and low-density lipoprotein lowering is one of the NLA’s main missions/goals. This educational collaboration with Paradigm will enable the NLA to continue to achieve this important goal,” said Joseph J. Saseen, PharmD, CLS, FNLA, President of the NLA.

“The NLA and Paradigm recognize the value and importance of collaborative educational initiatives to expand and enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine. Working together, the NLA and Paradigm will design and implement this strategic and impactful curriculum, combining their significant clinical and instructional design skills to great effect,” said Will Riley, Managing Partner, and Scott Scire, Vice President of Collaborative Partnerships, of Paradigm.

This initiative is made possible by an educational grant from the Novartis Office of Grants and Education.

