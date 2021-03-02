Austin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today introduced APEXX Everest, a workstation featuring the new, 64-core AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3000WX Series processor. The most versatile AMD desktop platform ever, Ryzen Threadripper PRO also delivers state-of-the-art multi-threaded performance. BOXX is one of the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the powerful new processor.

“The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO provides an outstanding platform for APEXX Everest,” said BOXX VP of Sales & Marketing Bill Leasure. “The number of processing cores and innovative features found in Threadripper PRO will empower VFX artists, animators, and motion media editors, as well as architects and engineers, to create faster than ever before.”

With support for up to 128 PCIe® lanes and a boost GHz of 4.2, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO gives APEXX Everest unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, or quickly rebuilding assemblies, AMD's 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO enables APEXX Everest users to experience full spectrum compute capability rivalling competing dual socket systems.

The BOXX workstation also supports up to four, professional-grade GPUs: AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ (including Ampere, NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RTX architecture). Additional features include multiple hard drive options, up to 2TB of system memory, and IPMI for remote system management. Highly configurable, APEXX Everest delivers outstanding performance for multi-threaded applications like Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Maya®, and Revit, as well as Avid®, Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and V-Ray.

“Incredibly versatile and blazing fast, APEXX Everest is the pinnacle of workstation performance,” said Leasure. “By integrating the latest technology like AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO and NVIDIA Ampere RTX, BOXX is empowering creators to work more efficiently, accelerate renders, enjoy more time for iterations, and crush deadlines. With Everest, the possibilities are limitless.”

