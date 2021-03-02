STAMFORD, Conn., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaCrossing, an agile digital marketing firm, today announced it has launched MXLive!, a new practice dedicated to helping concerts, live events, state and city travel & tourism commissions activate and engage with their core audiences to drive sales. MXLive! will leverage MediaCrossing’s vast expertise in deploying digital marketing and advertising campaigns throughout the country on behalf of the country’s leading live event productions and arenas.



“For nearly a year, live events, concerts, and most leisure travel have been shut down as a result of COVID-19,” said Michael Kalman, CEO of MediaCrossing. “We know these activities will reemerge now that there is vaccine deployment and people will be eager to get back to resuming their normal lives. Event organizers, travel boards and concert promoters have to start thinking today about how they will talk to past and future customers.”



The current climate has created an immensely challenging environment for everyone in the industry. According to recent data from Pollstar, over $30 billion has been lost in ticket sales, sponsorships and merchandise, but there is optimism that in-person events will return in 2021. In fact, Live Nation, one of the world’s largest event organizers, has predicted that live events will be back as early as the Summer of 2021 .

MXLive! helps event marketers understand the path to purchase through strategic planning and proven execution. It focuses on leveraging data to develop highly precise audiences and customer personas with the highest propensity to engage with the event or destination and drive revenue. As the economic impact of the pandemic leaves marketing teams and organizations lean, MXLive! solutions provide transparent data-driven, return-on-advertising metrics as guiding principles. Investment in advertising translates to investment in revenue generation.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve had tremendous success working with a wide range of events and we are excited to announce the launch of MXLive! as we will have dedicated staff and resources who are expert in activating campaigns for this space,” continued Kalman.

This new practice area will utilize a mix of programmatic and social tactics to drive awareness, consideration, and action among targets. Cross-device targeting will reach targets across multiple touchpoints on all of their owned devices, making powerful connections and closing sales. MXLive! Service will launch market-by-market, national, local, and hyperlocal activations to drive ticket sales.

MediaCrossing has driven over 600% return-on-ad-spend for ticketed live events topping over $200 Million in revenue produced for live shows through their marketing campaigns to-date.

MediaCrossing is a digital-first agency focused on driving growth for emerging brands. Built for a new era of marketing, MediaCrossing’s agile client framework is designed to reach markets quickly, instantly react to trends, and leverage automation to drive performance and exceed KPIs. Founded in 2012, the award-winning agency is dedicated to transforming complex technology into turnkey solutions guided by experts in creative, media strategy, activation, and measurement.

