Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) reported today that the company’s total number of outstanding common shares has been reduced by 550 million shares, from 8,519,922,441 down to 7,969,922,441. This reduction occurred as a result of Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of its operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures, voluntarily returning 550 million of his shares to HQGE’s treasury.



Mr. Williams explained, “I had always planned to return a portion of my shares to the company when the time was right and given the recent strides we have made toward moving our projects and agendas forward, this seemed like the perfect time to do it. I’m looking forward to sharing a great deal of future success with our team, our followers and our shareholders.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

