Carson, CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaCropControl , an industry-leading research and testing centre based in the Netherlands, has completed its independent study evaluating the impact of chemical-free nanobubble enriched irrigation water on tomato fruit growth, pathogen control, and nutrient uptake.



In a side-by-side study, NovaCropControl irrigated plants with technology provided by Moleaer , the global leader in nanobubble technology. Plants irrigated with Moleaer’s nanobubbles had:

More efficient nutrient uptake and water usage

Improved capillary root development

Increased resilience to high heat

Reduced Pythium levels of up to 80%

The study also showed plants irrigated with Moleaer nanobubble enriched water produced a 9% increase in fruit weight without sacrificing nutrient content or BRIX value (grams of sucrose).

Tomatoes provide a rich source of vitamins A, C, K, and minerals, including iron and phosphorus, making them one of the most popular and valuable crops grown in greenhouses.

Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology is installed at over 200 horticulture facilities, enabling growers to enhance existing irrigation water, promote beneficial bacteria, suppress pathogens and diseases, and increase nutrient uptake.

Moleaer delivers these results by providing a consistent flow of nanobubbles to the plant’s roots to maintain high oxygen levels in irrigation water and deep water culture (DWC) systems. Increased root zone oxygenation through nanobubbles increases plant nutrient uptake. The outcome is healthier, more resilient plants, increased crop yields, and decreased time to cultivation.

“We know that improving water quality through increasing sufficient oxygen levels are important for plant health and crop resilience. Our trial confirmed that Moleaer’s oxygen-filled nanobubbles are a very efficient method of delivery,” said Koen van Kempen, Consultant, NovaCropControl Research Center.

“Nanobubbles are a complex science, but this latest third-party research demonstrates in the simplest of terms the value nanobubbles provide to our food supply by enhancing water quality, without using chemicals, to improve plant health and resilience to environmental stress, which ultimately leads to increased crop yields,” said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

About NovaCropControl

NovaCropControl is a research and test centre specializing in plant sap analysis. NovaCropControl aims to provide insight into the plant‘s nutrient uptake with a fast and accurate service based on low cost. To reach that goal, NovaCropControl uses plant sap analyses and, if necessary, in combination with (ISO-17025) accredited drip, drain or substrate water analyses. To learn more, visit: www.novacropcontrol.nl/en/method

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock nanobubbles’ full potential to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer has established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017). Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles are a chemical-free and cost-effective solution to increasing sustainable food production, restoring aquatic ecosystems, and improving natural resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed more than 700 nanobubble generators worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles, invisible to the naked eye and 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gas in liquids. Nanobubbles also treat and eliminate pathogens and contaminants of emerging concern as well as scour surfaces to break apart biofilm matrices, creating a powerful, sustainable, and chemical-free disinfectant ( Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, M.H., Nitin, N. et al ., Food Bioprocess Technol, 2021).





