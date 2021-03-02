SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced the general availability of Curiefense . Designed to disrupt web security, Curiefense is a unified, open source security platform protecting cloud native applications and APIs in the enterprise.



According to Gartner , more than 75% of global organizations are predicted to run containerized applications in production by 2022, up from less than 30% in 2020. This exponential growth is indicative of the modern enterprise’s shift to cloud native architecture. Meanwhile, the range of cyberattack vectors is expanding, creating new and evolving challenges for securing modern ecosystems.

The modern enterprise requires scalable security that is built into the environment from the beginning, while ensuring complete control and privacy of customer and user data. For organizations looking to adopt open ecosystems, legacy security solutions present challenges for developers and engineers. From third-party data access concerns to lack of service mesh integration, these challenges create an unfriendly and potentially less secure environment for innovation.

Reblaze has launched Curiefense to address cloud-native security needs and obliterate these challenges by adopting an open platform, collaboration-driven model. Curiefense builds upon modern practices such as GitOps and provides native security support for containerized deployments such as Kubernetes and service meshes such as Istio.

In addition, Curiefense gives developers the ease of deployment and extensibility of open source applications, while offering a full suite of API and application protection, including DDoS, WAF, and advanced bot detection. While legacy providers decrypt, analyze and store customer traffic on proprietary infrastructure, Curiefense maintains complete privacy, eliminating the need for third-party access to customer traffic and data.

Full specifications of Curiefense include:

GitOps based, drivable via API or UI

Application and API protection including DDoS, WAF, advanced rate limiting, and session flow control

Real-time analytics/metrics, integrated with Prometheus/Grafana and ELK stack

Built-in automated threat feeds + bring your own

Advanced bot detection/biometric human verification

Premium services including machine learning-based, automated security configuration and 24/7 support

“The range, frequency and severity of cyberattacks is ever evolving and security is no longer just a CISO/CSO issue; it’s a developer issue,” said Tzury Bar Yochay, CTO and co-founder of Reblaze. “Open source is the new frontier for security companies. To defend the modern enterprise, collaboration is key. We are excited to announce Curiefense and partner with the Envoy, Kubernetes and other cloud native communities to bring enterprise security to developers at scale.”

“Modern cloud native deployments need sophisticated edge networking security and, historically, open solutions have lacked in this space,” said Matt Klein, creator of Envoy Proxy. “Curiefense takes a new open approach to an age old problem and I am very excited to see this unique solution on the market. The Envoy community looks forward to working with the Curiefense team to iterate and collaborate on this critical initiative.”

“The modern security landscape is rapidly evolving, and we must always look ahead to the next technological evolution to ensure we are one step ahead of nefarious actors,” said Chris Ferreira, Principal Engineer, Architect for WebEx Platform, Cisco. “Curiefense marries the historical ability of Web Application Firewall with the new frontier within microservices; this allows us to truly put our customers, their data and development needs first.”

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.

