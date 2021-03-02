PALO ALTO, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage, the first and only zero trust real-world security company, today announced that its groundbreaking Zero Trust Remote Access solution will be available via the cloud, simplifying and expediting the deployment of critical features that protect remote access for OT environments. To accelerate its impact and help address urgent OT cybersecurity challenges, Xage is granting any valid organization that signs up between today and April 30th six months free use of the baseline Zero Trust Remote Access solution.



Recent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, such as the SolarWinds malware incident, the WestRock ransomware attack and the Florida water treatment system breach have alerted industrial operations of all sizes to the risks assumed when bringing operations online and enabling remote work. At the same time, remote access has become critical to operational efficiency and digital transformation.

“Modern operations require remote access for workers, apps and physical assets, yet providing access securely has proven incredibly challenging, particularly in OT environments,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. “Traditionally, enabling access forces operators to manage disparate, dated technologies like VPNs, jump boxes and firewalls—a cumbersome and vulnerable process. Even then, the threat landscape has changed so dramatically in recent years that attackers are now bypassing these traditional protections. It’s time for a new approach to remote access; one that’s easy for organizations to adopt via the cloud, and one that can handle today’s threat environment and remote work requirements.”

With cloud-delivered remote access, Xage is maximizing the reach of zero trust OT security. Over the past several years, zero trust has become widely regarded as the most effective approach to security; and in October 2020, Xage became the first company to make this approach possible in OT environments . Today, its remote access solution is available via the cloud—enabling simple and affordable implementation for all companies, regardless of IT/OT resources.

The new Cloud-Delivered Zero Trust Remote Access option offers the following enhancements:

Cloud-hosted Zero Trust Remote Access (ZTRA) services: Centralized administration, configuration and access delivered via the cloud.

Zero Trust Access to operational environments accessible from anywhere via a web browser: The ZTRA cloud service includes MFA, has no need for VPNs or jump boxes, and securely terminates vulnerable protocols such as RDP and VNC before they reach the outside world.

Expedited deployment: Cloud sign-up, with on-site enforcement provided by self-configuring software to get the customer up and running in minutes.



“With Xage capabilities hosted in the cloud and accessible via secure web browser, adjusting security policies for third party partners, customers or employees takes minutes, rather than weeks, and I can trust that they’ll remain enforced consistently – remote and on-site, across the entire operation” said Amadou Diaw, Director of Digital Transformation at Dematic.

For more information about Cloud-Delivered Zero Trust Remote Access, visit https://xage.com/solutions/#zero-trust .

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Powered by the Xage Fabric, the company’s Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access and dynamic data security solutions allow customers to secure, manage and transform operations. With its distributed, scalable and easy-to-operate Fabric, Xage solves the complex digitization challenges of the real-world operations we rely on.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Xage

xage@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555

