The role was created at the award-winning company to help bring on top industry talent and identify larger partnership opportunities between companies, for which VizyPay promoted current employee Jon Choda to the position



WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning payment processor, today announced the appointment of Jon Choda as the Director of Strategic Partnerships. Choda will be the first to hold this role within the company, and will help drive the business forward through targeted recruitment and B2B partnerships.

“As we continue to aggressively expand our business, we knew a role like this would be integral to working toward that growth,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “Jon has been a key driver of success in our talent acquisition team, so this role felt like a natural progression for him in his career with us. With this position, we’re able to have a dedicated individual working on creating important relationships and keep VizyPay on track for continued expansion.”

As the Director of Strategic Partnerships, Choda will lead the recruitment of experienced 1099 sales partners, independent software vendors and bank referral relationships, as well as identifying and managing new business partnerships to integrate with VizyPay’s technology. Within recruiting, he will focus on attracting experienced talent that align with the company’s core values and will help drive the business forward. From there, the role will expand to include fostering partnerships between VizyPay and other innovative companies to form strategic integrations.

“When I joined VizyPay, I was excited to be part of a company that puts honesty and transparency first, and I look forward to helping maintain those core values in this new position,” said Choda. “Ultimately our goal is to encourage the continued growth of the company by identifying mutually beneficial relationships. We want the talent we recruit, and the businesses we partner with, to thrive just as much as we are.”

Prior to this role, Choda was part of VizyPay’s talent acquisition team as a career development strategist. Within this position he helped recruit a wide variety of candidates to join the VizyPay team, ultimately helping him build the skills needed to excel in this new role.

For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/

Media Contact

Laurel Pierce

Uproar PR for VizyPay

lpierce@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a1e996e-ca7e-4b3a-b203-a93d370fbea9