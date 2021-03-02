Beyond Meat, EVERFI and Liza Koshy challenge students to incorporate sustainable practices into their schools for the opportunity to win a lunchroom makeover



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, in collaboration with digital education innovator EVERFI and actress, producer and creator, Liza Koshy, are challenging middle and elementary school students to apply the knowledge they have acquired through a new digital sustainability course, for the chance to win a sustainable lunchroom makeover and see their vision come to life. With today’s launch of the Beyond Lunch Sustainability Challenge, teachers, in collaboration with their students, can submit their innovative, out-of-the-box ideas for how they would make their school’s lunchrooms more sustainable. One lucky grand prize winner will be awarded up to $10,000 to help bring their ideas to life at their school.

The Beyond Lunch Sustainability Challenge is an extension of Beyond Meat and EVERFI’s free course, Sustainability Foundations: Plants, Animals and Our World , which was created last fall and designed for fifth through eighth grade students in an effort to expand access to sustainability education for all students. The science-based course is grounded in real-world examples and covers topics on global resource constraints, the importance of biodiversity, climate change and how to innovate for a healthy life. Through this course, Beyond Meat aims to empower youth to understand that their choices, no matter how small, can make a big difference.

“At Beyond Meat, we believe that there is a better way to feed our future and that all students should have access to education on important topics that impact their lives, such as the role of nutrition and food in their health and that of their families, the earth’s climate, and broader sustainability,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO. “Through our work with EVERFI, we are inspiring students to come up with designs and plans to reimagine their lunchrooms around health and sustainability outcomes and showing them how their actions can improve their health and the health of the planet.”

“Today’s youth have the power to change tomorrow’s world for the better by making big and small personal choices,” said Tom Davidson, EVERFI Founder & CEO. “It’s important that we come together to empower students with education on plant-based innovations for human and planetary health. We are delighted to work with Beyond Meat, a forward thinking company with a climate-driven mission, on this sustainability course and the Challenge.”

“I’m excited to partner with Beyond Meat and EVERFI on an initiative that speaks directly to today’s youth and challenges them to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives,” said Beyond Meat ambassador, Liza Koshy. “My mother always taught me to leave places better than you found them and since I was a kid, I’ve felt a responsibility to help better the planet through my everyday actions. Little choices that you make day-to-day, such as going plant-based for lunch, a snack or a whole day can make a huge difference over time. That is why I am proud to work with Beyond Meat and EVERFI to inspire and reward students for thinking more sustainably.”

Submissions for the Beyond Lunch Sustainability Challenge are now open at https://beyondlunchchallenge.com/ until April 13, 2021 with the winner to be announced on or around June 1, 2021.

Teachers who are interested in sharing the course with their students can register for an account on the EVERFI Platform and select “Sustainability Foundations: Plants, Animals, and Our World.” Students who are interested in learning more about the environmental and nutritional benefits of Beyond Meat’s plant-based meats can follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok and sign up for the Beyond Meat newsletter.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 list. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

