SAN ANTONIO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that Digerati CEO, Arthur L. Smith, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17th and 18th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST. It will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, and will include fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers, both domestically and internationally.



During this virtual conference, Digerati will present along with other emerging companies in the TMT sector. Attendees will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play; and industrial executives setting new standards.

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services.

Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

