NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International (AIM: TRMR), a global leader in advertising technologies, today announced its expanded creative studio, Tr.ly (pronounced Truly). This newly expanded creative services team at Tremor Video is the result of strong collaboration between Tremor Video’s proven CTV and all-screen video creative pedigree and Unruly’s data-driven audience insights. The combined creative powerhouse will now support both Tremor Video and Unruly’s clients and services.
With more than 15 years of experience providing dynamic creative solutions to a wide breadth of brand and agency clients across multiple verticals, this recent expansion represents the next phase of Tremor’s proven creative pedigree. Since 2019, Tremor has served over 7.3 billion ad impressions that feature custom creative, produced advanced creative campaigns for more than 250 brands and developed over 100,000 unique video ads.
Partnering with Tr.ly offers advertisers multiple key benefits, including:
“Tremor’s creative team helped us develop our first branded video asset intended to raise awareness of heart health and how we can enrich the lives of congenital heart patients, all while conveying our mission with sight, sound and motion,” said Round of a Lifetime (ROAL) Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Thanks to the Tremor team for making the process efficient and effective, and for creating a dynamic video that improved our ability to connect with the heart community.”
Using Tr.ly’s full range of services, advertisers can drive consumers toward consideration, conversion and brand loyalty with next-level video formats and features, available programmatically or through Tremor’s managed service platform and certified by all major DSPs.
Tr.ly Creative Services include:
“We are excited to offer our clients an even more advanced experience for showcasing their brand stories,” said Les Seifer, VP, Creative, Tremor International. “With our newly combined Tr.ly team, we can now offer our clients cutting-edge creative solutions backed by our own unique, proprietary data and insights, helping them amplify the impact of their ads through creative customization across all screens.”
Visit the Tr.ly Creative Hub to explore the full range of creative solutions.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies, it has three core capabilities: Video, Data and CTV, and our unique approach is centered on offering a full stack end-to-end solution which provides the company with a major advantage in the marketplace.
Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America and globally, with offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.
The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with the world’s biggest advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly works with 95% of the AdAge 100 and 82% of video views are delivered across Comscore 1,000 sites.
