Tysons, VA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, will hold its first-ever Travel Summit on Tuesday, March 9th. Hosted on Cvent’s Virtual Attendee Hub® platform, the complimentary virtual event provides travel buyers and managers, travel management companies (TMC), consortia, and hoteliers an opportunity to learn, network, and prepare for the future with sessions focused on bolstering and accelerating the travel industry as recovery begins.

Following one of the worst years in business travel history, the Cvent Travel Summit will help buyers and suppliers navigate a new era of travel programs by tapping into Cvent’s deep expertise and broad, global network. Since acquiring Lanyon in 2016, Cvent has become a global innovator in the transient sourcing space. Cvent helps manage more than 2,000 programs with the average program including 63,000 room nights. In 2019 alone, Cvent customers sent 262 million room nights through the company’s business transient technology, representing $58 billion in value.

A thought-provoking panel of executives will keynote the Travel Summit. During this session, they will share their expectations for travel in the year ahead and touch on topics such as corporate strategies to hotel safety procedures to potential barriers to a strong recovery. The panel will be moderated by Cvent’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Anil Punyapu, and speakers will include:

Anne Hamilton, Vice President, Global Travel, Walt Disney Company

Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Drew Crawley, Chief Commercial Officer, American Express Global Business Travel

Vail Ross, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing, STR

“This is a unique opportunity to hear from travel industry leaders about the current state of business transient, as well as their forecasts and ideas about how to navigate the path forward,” said Punyapu. “During this dynamic period, as the world begins to recover from the global pandemic, preparation is key. The insights attendees will glean from our panelists, and the Travel Summit conference overall, will prove extremely valuable in helping them get ahead of the travel demand we expect to see later this year.”

Attendees will also have access to the Cvent Business Transient product roadmap and will have the opportunity to learn about new features including an entirely new user interface designed to optimize travel programs even further. Buyers and suppliers can also look forward to discussions and educational seminars with industry experts and top travel management companies in sessions that include:

An Insider’s View into Hotel Revenue Strategy

Enhance Duty of Care and Restore Traveler Confidence

Optimize Your Preferred Hotel Program for Success

The Future Traveler Experience

More information regarding topics and speakers is located here; individuals can register to attend the conference here.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers the most comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create unmatched experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Erica Stoltenberg Cvent 5713786240 estoltenberg@cvent.com