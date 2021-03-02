ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation (“Arnold”), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and leading global manufacturer of high-performance magnets, magnetic assemblies, precision thin metals and highly loaded composites today announced that it has acquired Ramco Electric Motors, Inc. (“Ramco”), manufacturer of stators, rotors, and full electric motors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



This transaction further advances Arnold’s strategic priorities to deliver new materials and engineered solutions that empower customers to develop next generation technologies. By acquiring Ramco, Arnold expands an already diverse product offering with industry leading electric motor solutions capabilities. In addition, Ramco brings deep relationships with a number of strategic customers that utilize its capabilities in applications across various markets including industrial, military and aerospace.

“Over the past 125 years, Arnold has successfully evolved and adapted its technologies and manufacturing presence to provide world-class quality products and service to our customers,” said Dan Miller, President & CEO of Arnold. “By augmenting our technical know-how and engineering capabilities with Ramco’s complementary product portfolio, we will move up the technology ladder and be able to offer more comprehensive, turnkey solutions to our customers. We have a clear line of sight to future growth opportunities through partnering with Ramco’s talented team.”

“Arnold shares our deep commitment to technological innovation and we believe that together, we can best support our combined customer base,” said Dan Seger, President of Ramco. “As part of Arnold, Ramco will have the opportunity to expand its reach, and our employees and customers will benefit from Arnold’s increased scale, commitment to growth and expertise.”

“With the acquisition of an industry leader like Ramco, Arnold is continuing to execute its strategy to become a leading technology-based, engineering solutions company,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of CODI. “Arnold and Ramco are naturally complementary businesses and, together, are more competitive in the marketplace – offering significant opportunity to gain market share and acquire new customers. We look forward to partnering with the Arnold and Ramco teams to integrate their capabilities and realize the full benefits of this transaction, and we remain confident in the future of Arnold’s business.”

Ramco will continue to operate under its brand name as a division of Arnold and its operations will remain in Greenville, OH.

About Arnold

Based in Rochester, NY with an operating history of more than 125 years, Arnold is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets, including aerospace and defense, general industrial, motorsport, oil and gas, medical, and energy. From its Technology Center and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and China, the company produces engineered magnetic assemblies in addition to high performance permanent magnets, precision foil products and highly loaded composites that are mission critical in motors, generators, sensors and other systems and components. Based on its long-term relationships, the company has built a diverse and blue-chip customer base totaling more than 2,000 clients worldwide.

About Ramco

Ramco is a AS9100 Certified Company for the manufacturer of stators, rotors and full electric motors. Ramco was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenville, OH. Ramco supplies their custom electric motor solutions for general industrial, aerospace and defense, and oil and gas end-markets.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com .

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

