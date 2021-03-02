SOMERSET, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced management will participate in five investor conference events during the month of March 2021.
Meetings with the management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through MTBC’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at mkreps@darrowir.com or by phone at +1-214-597-8200.
Conferences MTBC management will participate include:
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Group Presentation 10:30 am Eastern Time
One-on-one virtual meetings available
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
Pre-recorded fireside chat available in the conference platform
One-on-one virtual meetings available
Monday, March 15, 2021
Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference
One-on-one virtual meetings available
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Oppenheimer Virtual 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
One-on-one virtual meetings available
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
Pre-recorded group presentation
One-on-one virtual meetings available
About MTBC
MTBC, which recently announced its planned name change to CareCloud, Inc., is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”
For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.
