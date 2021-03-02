ASHBURN, Va. and LEESBURG, Va., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, and Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced the integration of the Telos Ghost virtual obfuscation network into Omnilert Gun Detect , the industry’s first AI-powered visual gun detection solution.



“Adding network obfuscation and misattribution capabilities to Gun Detect enhances our ability to prevent loss of life in the event of an active shooter situation,” said Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder, Omnilert. “Blending Telos Ghost’s capabilities with our own allows for a more robust product, greatly increasing security.”

Omnilert Gun Detect reliably and rapidly recognizes firearms and immediately triggers multi-channel alerts and automated pre-defined safety protocols. With the integration of Telos Ghost, Omnilert is able to hide source locations and the destination information repositories in its network. Omnilert and Telos will jointly market and sell the combined solution to various markets, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations.

“Mission is incredibly important to us at Telos, and we couldn’t be more gratified that our cybersecurity technology will be leveraged by Omnilert Gun Detect to keep people safe, and ultimately, save lives,” said John B. Wood, CEO and Chairman, Telos. “Integrating Telos Ghost into the company’s innovative visual gun detection offering will ensure safety and security.”

In January 2018, Telos launched the cloud-based Telos Ghost network to provide security and privacy through obfuscation and encryption. The platform operates under the philosophy that you can’t exploit what you can’t see, enabling organizations to work securely over the internet without giving away their identity or their presence.

For more information on the various applications of Telos Ghost, visit: www.telos.com/telosghost , and for more information on Omnilert Gun Detect, visit: www.omnilert.com/solutions/gun-detection-system .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be the innovation leader and most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

Media contacts:

Mia Wilcox

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (610) 564-6773

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing, Omnilert

Email: evenafro@omnilert.com