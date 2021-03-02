New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Raisins Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, Nature, End User, and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, and Others" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004194/?utm_source=GNW

Raisins are widely used as an essential ingredient in various food products, such as chocolate snacks, bakery products, and fruit snacks, to enhance their flavor and texture, as well as to increase their nutritional value as it can replace sugar.



The bakery industry is a traditional user of dried raisins as bakers use them as toppings on their products.During the last few decades, there has been a remarkable boom in the bakery industry, which has resulted in the escalated demand for raisins as well.



Product innovation and frequent product launches in the bakery industry have made the raisins market more competitive than earlier. The awareness among the consumers regarding the health benefits of raisins is another key factors propelling the demand of raisins.

Based on distribution channel, the the Middle East and Africa raisins market in segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the Middle East and Africa raisins market in 2019.Manufacturers adopt various channels of distribution to make theur products easily accessible to buyers.



Among several distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets have gained relatively high importance.Supermarkets are large self-service grocery stores that provide customers an access to various food and household supplies.



On the other hand, hypermarkets are the large retail spaces, which are considered as a combination of supermarket and departmental stores.Producers sell their product to distributors who provide those products to the hypermarkets and supermarkets, depending upon their demand.



This proves to be beneficial as the product would get a good sales image in these stores; moreover, there would be no wastage of these products as the manufacturing is controlled as per the demand for the products. Apart from this, these stores represent a large variety of product which allows easy comparison and accessibility to several brands.

South Africa has the largest COVID-19 cases in the Middle East and Africa region, and is followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, among others.The UAE was the first country in Middle East and Africa to report the confirmed case.



COVID-19 affected supply chains, but food and beverage (F&B) sector is drastically affected. The shutdown of manufacturing plants, shifting customer behavior, and price rises have changed the supply chains of F&B, at least in the short term and maybe in the long term which is also affecting the raisins market.

The overall Middle-East and Africa raisins market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle-East and Africa raisins market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle-East and Africa raisins market. A few of the players operating in the marketare Akrodria, Geobres, Lion Raisins, Montagu Snacks, and Fruits of Turkey.

