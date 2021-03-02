ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank (In Organization), a values-based community bank, today announces the additions of Edmund O’Carroll as Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer and Brian Kruse as Vice President, Branch Manager and Small Business Banker.



O’Carroll is a seasoned professional and commercial banker with demonstrated success in executive management, sales management and operations. O’Carroll has led various leadership initiatives and held senior-level positions at a number of major banks including Florida Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Gulf Shore Bank and Seacoast Bank. As Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Climate First Bank (I/O), O’Carroll will underwrite standard commercial and consumer loans, as well as specialized green loans and financing options.

“I have extensive experience in the values-based financing and am grateful for the opportunity to grow Climate First Bank (I/O) into a premier leader in the industry,” said O’Carroll, Tampa resident and founder of EROC Advisors, LLC. “I’ve already hit the ground running and am excited to help move the Bay Area towards a more sustainable future.”

Upon opening in Spring 2021, the bank’s operations will be overseen by financial services expert Kruse, a long-time St. Petersburg resident with more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector. In his new role as Vice President, Branch Manager and Small Business Banker, he will drive Climate First Bank (I/O) to serve the community and the environment while also achieving and exceeding all business development and revenue generation goals.

“I believe in Climate First Bank’s (I/O) mission to address and reverse climate issues. We need to work together to get the planet back where it needs to be,” said Kruse. “I’m especially excited to go back to my community banking roots and work hand in hand with the residents of St. Pete.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joined by Ed and Brian – not only are they passionate about our mission to change finance, but they are also proven professionals with world-class track-records,” said Ken LaRoe, founder and CEO of Climate First Bank (I/O). “I am pleased to share that we’ve already raised over $23 million in signed commitments and I look forward to seeing our success grow even more under their leadership.”

Founded by veteran banker Ken LaRoe, Climate First Bank (I/O) is the nation’s first environmentally conscious bank. Its mission is to support communities and local businesses while also moving the needle to reverse the current climate crisis. The institution will encourage green infrastructure and promote sustainable business practices with an unrivaled solar loan program. Additionally, the de novo bank will provide traditional banking services through a seamless mobile and digital experience.

Fulfilling a growing demand for more socially responsible institutions, Climate First Bank (I/O) plans to expand its impact by opening additional locations throughout Tampa and St. Petersburg. The premier location will be carbon neutral the day it opens and each new branch will be retrofitted to the highest sustainability standards in LEED, Green Globes and Energy Star.

About Climate First Bank (I/O)

Climate First Bank (I/O) is a values-based community bank that will offer a complete, full-service menu of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. Those products will be enhanced with modern technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company will place a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGO) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis.

