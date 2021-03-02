New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Technology, and Food Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004133/?utm_source=GNW

One of the factors that is driving the Asia Pacific food pathogen testing market is the surge in foodborne diseases outbreaks.



The foodborne illness, colloquially referred to as food poisoning, is any type of illness which results from the spoilage of food, due to pathogenic viruses, bacteria, or parasites that have the capability of contaminating the food.There is an increase of the number of people who are elderly and disproportionately susceptible to the serious outcomes of foodborne illness worldwide.



Foodborne diseases comprise a wide range of illnesses ranging from diarrhea to cancer.Some of the gastrointestinal issues can produce neurological, immunological, and gynecological symptoms.



Changes in food microorganisms can lead to the constant evolution of pathogens, development of resistance to antibiotics, and change in the virulence of the known pathogens. Most of the people remain exposed to the risks of contaminated food in commercial foodservice settings due to poor hygiene.

In terms of food type, the meat and poultry segment led the Asia Pacific food pathogen testing market in 2019.The necessity to improve or maintain the product quality due to growing consumer awareness and health consciousness drives the demand for food pathogen testing.



Developing regulations attributed to increasing food pathogen outbreaks through poultry, meat, and seafood products amplify the segment growth. The most important pathogens associated with meat and poultry are E. coli, campylobacter, and Salmonella. Unhygienic conditions and improper handling during skinning and de-feathering results in contamination, thereby supporting this segment growth. Escherichia coli colonizes the intestines of animals that can contaminate muscle meat at slaughter. Salmonella is found in the intestinal tracts of livestock, poultry, and other warm-blooded animals. The egg is also a potential carrier of pathogens.

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Nérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID Group Inc. are among the key players in the market in this region.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing heavy loss to economies in Asia Pacific.The consequence and impact can be even worse and totally depend on the spread of the virus.



The governments in Asia Pacific are taking possible steps to reduce the effects of this outbreak by announcing lockdown, and thus, impact the revenue generated by the market.The Airports Council International in Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airports’ connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects.



Such factors are anticipated to negatively impact market growth in the coming period. Till now, India has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The overall Asia Pacific food pathogen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia Pacific food pathogen testing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific food pathogen testing market.

