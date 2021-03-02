PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an International Federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces that in its annual director elections, three incumbent Directors were re-elected for two-year terms beginning 1 January 2021: Daniel C. Burnett, Brian K. Daly, and Forrest D. Wright.



Mr. Burnett is the Executive Director of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance with more than 20 years of experience in Web and Internet standards and has helped many organizations on how they can strengthen their brand and market positions through standards leadership.

Mr. Daly is the Assistant VP, Standards and Industry Alliances for AT&T and is a globally recognized technology visionary and thought leader for emerging technologies, focusing on frontiers of technology that transform the industry.

Mr. Wright is President of Standards Strategies, LLC and has over 40 years of experience in standards, engineering, software development and marketing. His leadership and commitment to standards is recognized by the standards development community through his participation on many boards and committees beyond IEEE-ISTO including IEEE, IEEE Standards Association, IEEE Computer Society, International Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS), and ANSI among others.

The ISTO Board of Directors oversees the financial operations of the organization, as well as the development of the ISTO Business Plan and related strategic activities.

“We would like to thank our re-elected Board Members for their continued support and commitment to ISTO,” said Yatin Trivedi, chairman of the Board of Directors, ISTO. “ISTO is well positioned to partner with the global technology community to help grow adoption of emerging technologies and expand collaboration and innovation with new consortia.”

2021 ISTO Board of Directors

Chairman

Yatin Trivedi, Service Line Executive, Altran Inc.



President/CEO

Marco W. Migliaro, President and CEO, ISTO



Directors

Lewis M. Brodnax III, Chief Security Officer, GreenSky, LLC

Daniel C. Burnett, Executive Director, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Dr Leo F. Casey, Power Systems Lead, Google X

Brian K. Daly, Assistant VP, Standards and Industry Alliances, AT&T

Forrest D. Wright, President, Standards Strategies, LLC



Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org.

