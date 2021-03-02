New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Server Market, By Hardware, By Operating System, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028290/?utm_source=GNW



India server market was valued USD 2712.49 million in FY 2020 and is anticipated to grow at 10.27% CAGR in the next 5 years. Growing IT sector, digitalization and emergence of data centers are the factors favoring the growth of the server market in India.

Growth in adoption of newer and continuous innovations like big data or cloud are having a great impact on the market growth.The emergence of start-ups in India is adding a fuel to the demand for servers in various sectors.



New apps that work on back end specialized computing needs are utilizing cloud servers in order to have a smooth functioning from both the ends. Along with that the advanced technologies like virtualization and flash storage are surging the growth of sever market.



Policies of the government in India are in favor of promoting digitalization and therefore the shift to online portals for different government activities is fueling the emergence of IT infrastructure.For the government to connect with people and for the people to connect with government, IT infrastructure is crucial.



Through these e-portals people of the country can save their time on tedious work.This will produce lots of data, consequently driving the demand for data storage for analysis.



Hence there will be growing demand for servers in the upcoming years.



India server market is segmented based on hardware, operating system, end user and region.Based on hardware the market is sub segmented into rack server, blade server and tower server.



Among this, blade and rack servers are almost on a tie and are bought on specifically customer’s preference. Tower servers are mostly used in data centers and are having comparatively less share of value 31.62% in FY 2020.

Major players operating in India server market are Dell Computer India Private Ltd., Hewlett-Packard India Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo India Pvt. Ltd., Super Micro, Oracle India Private Limited, IBM India Private Limited., Acer (India) Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd., Fujitsu India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



