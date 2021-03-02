Austin, TX, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 16,325 households purchase a home in 2020 thanks to a network of dedicated loan officers and mortgage companies.

TSAHC’s home buyer programs, known as the Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home Loan Programs, provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits that can make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income families. Participating loan officers and mortgage companies play a critical role by spreading awareness to home buyers and helping them complete the application process.

In total, TSAHC provided more than $3.1 billion in mortgage loans and $131 million in down payment assistance to home buyers in 2020. Additionally, 2,622 of the 16,325 families assisted were able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC specifically wants to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2020. With more than 2,900 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2020, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage Group assisted 177 home buyers in 2020, originating more than $34.9 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Allyn’s second year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer and his first year at the top of the list.

Stacy Lynn Schriever with NTFN, Inc. dba Premier Nationwide Lending assisted 114 home buyers in 2020, originating more than $22.6 million in mortgage loans. This is the fifth consecutive year that Ms. Schriever has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Jordan O’Brien with Cardinal Financial Company assisted 108 home buyers in 2020, originating more than $22.2 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. O’Brien’s third year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit www.tsahc.org/news/article/2020-top-lenders

“Despite the unique challenges of the past year, we still witnessed a remarkable 74% increase in the demand for our home buyer programs,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “Thanks to our dedicated lender network, TSAHC was able to meet this demand and ensure 16,325 families now have a home they can call their own.”

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2020:

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 1,159 home buyers for a total of $224 million in mortgage loan volume.

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 1,023 home buyers for a total of $207 million in mortgage loan volume.

Guild Mortgage Company: assisted 853 home buyers for a total of $165 million in mortgage loan volume.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide non-profit organization created by the Texas Legislature whose mission is to serve the housing needs of low-income Texans and other underserved populations who do not have comparable housing options through conventional financial channels. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org.

