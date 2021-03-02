SURREY, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announces that the company has 28 various vehicles of its Jonway& Skywell, Rumble & Rover vehicle lineup in showroom, including the Urbee Cargo, Urbee 3 truck, Urbee 4S, Urbee police package, Urbee sedan, Jonway scooters, Alex 1 sport, Jonway Chimp, Rumbel bike, SS & Air model & Rover bikes. Another 223 vehicles are in production and/or in transit, these include the Jonway scooters, Jonway T01, Terra Trucks, Urbee Sport, Urbee Maxi, Urbee 3 Van and Jonway UTV 2 passenger off-road. Also arriving will be a Terra Truck 2-wheel drive & 4-wheel drive export models. Additionally, the company has three different e-bike models from Rumble Motors. Meanwhile the Terra E-Truck, Jonway POD, Urbee Maxi Truck and the Urbee Convertible are still in development with our manufacturing partners.



The company’s marketing strategy will include selling primarily via its planned dealer network, but initially will also include some direct-to-consumer sales while building its dealer network as well as Big Box/Retail sales. Currently, the vehicles are all produced overseas, however, as previously disclosed, the company is the process of identifying and securing facilities in the United States in which it intends to complete its own assembly/production.

“While electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, there are also two other trends that will impact consumer decisions. The first is price point, with affordable vehicles gaining in popularity, and the second is distance that can be traveled prior to needing to recharge. We are fortunate to not only have one of the most diversified range of vehicles available in the electric vehicle industry, but we are less expensive than most of our competitors. We still can offer quality and the ability to travel up to 520 km using NEDC data on a single charge on the ET5 extended range SUV. Regardless, if we are selling to an off-road enthusiast or a discerning municipality, we likely have the ideal vehicle for their needs. We look forward to sharing a higher level of detail with you soon as more vehicles continue to arrive and sales occur.” stated Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motors Corp.

Interest throughout the world is gaining with the type of vehicles we offer. Please see article below:

https://can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Frestofworld.org%2F2021%2Ftesla-vs-tiny-cars%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cbob%40vantage-tag.com%7Cd7244cdc5dbf4ce4e4d608d8d9a8fc5d%7C5899ddb550194fc1aa6814bb71dc4c17%7C0%7C0%7C637498667105309324%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=6v6%2BXmIwFHfnp6BQpT20HhjYVw3OCKzJ%2FP2%2BMqhSXzM%3D&reserved=0

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated", "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company's expansion plans, regulatory changes, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.