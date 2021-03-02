PUNE, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orphan Drugs Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global orphan drugs market size was estimated to be US$ 147.56 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 413.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%. A rare disease also called as an orphan disease, is a disease that affects a relatively smaller percentage of the global population. Most of these rare diseases are genetic and present throughout the patient's entire lifetime, even if the symptoms do not appear immediately. Across the globe, there has been observed to be an increasing prevalence of rare diseases. According to the European Organization for Rare Diseases, an orphan drug is a pharmaceutical product that is used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of these rare condition or diseases. These diseases differ from the other diseases on the basis of the fact that their prevalence rate is very low as compared to the other types of diseases, and are hence bought by a very small patient population. However, the government authorities of various countries across the globe are encouraging the development and marketing of these drugs.

Seeing as how there has been an increase in the number risks that are being taken in the department of research and development, it is encouraging the market to build the true value of the unstructured treatment paradigm for the patients who are suffering from the plethora of rare diseases and conditions. Specific changes being made in accordance with the policies and collaborations in the market for exchanging expertise, is also leading the market to adopt great dynamics in a shorter period of time. The resulting fragmentation of the market with respect to the increase in the competitive landscape is believed to be providing tough competition to the other traditional therapies.

When seen from the perspective of the current public-health measures that are in place globally, the orphan drug market has led to the emergence of a transformation that is viewed as key addition. The trifecta settled by this market is anticipated to set up a market size that will be robust and strong. The analysis of the upcoming trends and opportunities that are associated with global the orphan drug market, are estimated to deliver significant development in the research and development across the therapeutics industry.

The forthcoming years of the orphan drug market is estimated to witness a significant boost in research and development as well as overall business operations and outreach, increase in the rights of the patients, increased competition, better healthcare solutions being delivered by the orphan drugs and an increase in the number of investors, all at a significant rate. Additionally, an increase in the number of drugs developed for rare blood diseases, and diseases previously thought of as incurable, are estimated to provide substantial growth to the market.

The driving factors of the Orphan Drugs Market:

Increasing R&D Initiatives to drive the growth of global market. One of the critical driving factors prevailing in the global market is the increasing R&D investments by prominent players for the orphan drug development of novel product offerings. Since the awareness and understanding surrounding rare diseases has increased, a number of clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies and established market players have created strong pipeline candidates for orphan drugs, which are in various stages of clinical trials. This increasing foray into rare disorders' therapeutics is owing to the reason that major pharmaceutical breakthroughs resulting in the blockbuster drugs developments are quite possible in rare disorders in comparison to the traditional pharmaceutical portfolios. The pharmaceutical companies are required to conduct outcome studies for the traditional therapeutics methods for illnesses such as diabetes and coronary artery disease (CAD), which are more number of regulatory approvals in comparison to the rare diseases. This is expected to boost the market growth throughout the forecast period.

According to a survey, 6,084 rare diseases were reported in the US in the year 2016. While some conditions affected only a handful of people, others, such as cystic fibrosis, affected hundreds or even thousands of people. This condition alone has affected approximately 30,000 people in the United States. All together rare disease patients currently comprise about 6% to 8% of the population.

To be able to provide proper treatment for rare diseases and conditions, and to encourage pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in the treatments for rare diseases, governments worldwide have shaped various legal and financial incentives around the Orphan Drugs Market.

The markets that lead in the respective segments of the Orphan Drugs Market:

The global orphan drugs market is segmented into disease type, indication, drug type, sale, drug, distribution channel, and therapy class. When considering the segment of drug type, the biologics market accounted for the largest market value in the Orphan Drugs Market. The overwhelming presence of product offerings classified as biologics are some of the major factors responsible for the dominance of this market. The oncology market led the Therapy Class segment of the Orphan Drugs Market. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of several oncology drugs in the product development pipelines of key players, and also the presence of a large number of orphan drugs dedicated to the treatment of different cancer types.

By Distribution Channel Analysis, the online sales market led the segment.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the region of North America accounted for the largest market share. North America is expected to maintain its position of dominance over the region segment of the global orphan drugs market throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed mainly to the increasing prevalence of rare disorders.

The key players of the global orphan drug market include AbbVie Inc., Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Amgen Inc., Biogen Idec, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, and Janssen Biotech, Inc.

